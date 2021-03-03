Bois de Sioux water heater to be replaced

With a 7-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved replacing a water heater serving the kitchen of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s clubhouse.
The heater is located in the clubhouse’s upstairs, City Building Official Todd Johnson said Monday, March 1. It has a bottom that is “very rusty and corroded” and now would be the right time to replace the approximately 24-year-old item.
“We’re looking at what seems to be an early spring, so a preemptive strike (with a) replacement would probably be beneficial for the golf course and its services,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, chair of the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee.
Daily News previously reported that two quotes were received for replacing the water heater. Reiland Bros. Plumbing, Colfax, North Dakota, which stated it could complete the full project for $10,000, received council’s approval. The project may be completed in as soon as two days, Johnson said.
Money for the water heater replacement will come from Wahpeton’s sales tax for recreation fund. There is a fund for maintenance of Bois de Sioux’s clubhouse, but it is over-committed, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. Money from the clubhouse fund is going toward a restrooms project.
A joint hearing of Wahpeton’s city council and planning commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 5. This was approved with another 7-0 vote. On the agenda is the final platting map for the former Central Elementary site in east Wahpeton, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Council also voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 3774, concerning the issuance of Wahpeton’s Series 2021A revenue bonds to provide permanent funding for Phase B of the east side sanitary sewer project.
Other unanimous votes included approving three resolutions — concerning plans and specifications, insufficiency of protest and directing publication of ads for bids — to move forward with a mill and overlay project for Woodland Drive, northwest Wahpeton; approving the drafting of an ordinance regulating small cell infrastructure relating to wireless telecommunications facilities (as recommended by the North Dakota Department of Transportation) and approving an agreement with Braun Intertec for the testing of possibly contaminated soil from the former City Hall site in downtown Wahpeton.
Mayor Steve Dale granted a referral to the public works committee by Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski. The committee will discuss bids for this year’s sealcoating project.
Councilman at-large Lane Wateland singled out Miranowski and the public works department for quickly clearing and managing snow on Wahpeton’s roads earlier that morning.
“I don’t know where the heck the snow came from, but you did a nice job of clearing the streets and having them ready to go,” Wateland said.
Huwe gave a brief update on the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled to resume Wednesday, March 3. Beginning Wednesday, the state Senate evaluates and votes on bills passed in the state House of Representatives and vice versa.
“Proposed legislation can quickly become law after Crossover,” Huwe said.
In addition to council members, Wahpeton officials and others, the meeting was attended by a resident: Sebastian Goltz, 9. Goltz is the son of 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz.
“On the drive here, I was explaining how I was elected and what my job here is, representing the people who elected me. He’s a little young yet, but I’m hoping that in the next few years, as I continue with this, we see him a little more often,” Jason Goltz said.
Goltz’s daughter Paula, 7, previously attended a council meeting. Sebastian Goltz said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to also be a councilman like his dad.
“Paula already wants to come back,” Jason Goltz said.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.