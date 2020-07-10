Borderline Chalkfest coming back next weekend

In less than one week, the Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest returns to the Twin Towns Area.
A free, public event, this year’s Borderline Chalkfest will be held from Saturday, July 18-Sunday, July 19 in downtown Wahpeton. Fourth Street North, between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North, will once again serve as an outdoor gallery.
“The festival features sidewalk chalk art by professional artists from all over the United States as well as amateur artists,” Lisa Kunkel said previously.
Kunkel is executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber. Last year, Chamber President Mary Wolfgram said she was hopeful for Chalkfest’s continued success.
“We want this to grow year after year,” Wolfgram said.
Chalkfest supporters are expecting no shortage of excitement in 2020.
“It’s a weekend full of entertainment, food trucks and family fun,” Kunkel said.
Chalk artist, event organizer and Wahpeton native Shawn McCann returns to this year’s lineup of Chalkfest participants. Ten professional artists are expected to take part in Chalkfest and there will also be opportunities for locally-created art.
“Returning by popular demand is the community mandala,” Kunkel wrote. “This is a large piece of art that everyone is invited to come and help create. Children and adults of all ages will enjoy being part of this amazing creation.”
The initial Chalkfest featured art including McCann’s 3D tyrannosaurus rex, a stylized rhinoceros, Tal the orangutan, Neil Armstrong, “The Lion King” and more.
“We’ve had so many people see what we’re doing,” McCann said in 2019.
In addition to the professionals’ pieces, Chalkfest is likely to feature art from amateurs and walk-up participants.
“It’ll be great to get a lot of the community out,” McCann said previously. “We hope to get the kids out chalking with the professionals.”
Chalkfest’s opening day is presently forecast to include warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As of Friday, July 10, weather.com forecast a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Saturday, July 18.
The likelihood of precipitation is slightly higher for Sunday, July 19. As of July 10, weather.com forecast a 30 percent chance of precipitation, with possible a.m. thunderstorms.
Forecasts and other event details may change, so organizers encourage being prepared.
“Make sure you like the Borderline Chalkfest Facebook page to learn more about each of these talented artists and to keep up to date on everything we have planned for this exciting festival,” Kunkel wrote.
While an exact number of attendees for the initial Chalkfest is unknown, many who participated were enthusiastic.
“Guests of all ages delighted in pretending to be food for McCann’s tyrannosaurus rex,” Daily News previously reported. “They included grownups like Wahpeton Councilman at-large Perry Miller and youth like Jaxon Baumann, 5.”
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for Chalkfest coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.