Boy camel born Sunday at Chahinkapa Zoo

It’s a boy. Chahinkapa Zoo’s newest animal is a male Bactrian camel born at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The boy is the third offspring of camels Roseanne and Thomas, Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. The newborn did not have a name as of 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, but Diekman said the public should be on the lookout for more information.
“He’s a little boy and mom is doing good,” Diekman said. “She raised her first offspring very well and we expect things to go well this time.”
Thomas the camel — not to be confused with Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz — shares a habitat with Roseanne, their son and family friend, Donkey the donkey. Roseanne is a protective mother, Diekman said shortly after the camel last delivered a child in April 2017.
Chahinkapa Zoo is located at 1004 R.J. Hughes Drive in Wahpeton. It is currently open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will close for the 2021 season on Sunday, Oct. 24.
ZooBoo, a Southern Red River Valley tradition, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Chahinkapa Zoo.
“Celebrate Halloween with fun costumes and lots of candy,” the zoo stated. “We are looking forward to seeing all of the fun costumes.”
ZooBoo, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, traditionally attracts as many as 2,500 children and adults when there is favorable fall weather.
“The zoo had over 50 sponsors to help this event take place and support the zoo,” Daily News reported in 2019. “Sponsors gave candy, had Halloween decoration stations for trick-or-treaters (and) some provided donations.”
In addition to more information on the newborn camel and his search for a name, as well as ZooBoo, the public can expect to soon learn about the upcoming Wild Game Shows. It’s scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, the weekend before Thanksgiving. Last year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Tickle Your Ribs trivia and rib dinner fundraiser was held. It allowed for fun and support from the safety and convenience of home. Still, Chahinkapa Zoo looks forward to guests and friends once again socializing, supporting and playing games with their favorite zookeepers.
To learn more about ZooBoo, admissions, zoo animals and more, visit www.chahinkapazoo.org or call 701-642-8709.
