Boys State Governor gives State of the State address

The Boys State delegates heard from recently-elected Gov. Ian Busche during his State of the State address Thursday, June 17.
Busche, a federalist, addressed recent bills that had been passed by the Boys State House and Senate and future plans.
“I would like to express my gratitude for all the members of the 78th legislative assembly of North Dakota Boys State,” Busche said. “I think you have been doing a phenomenal job with passing laws that the North Dakota public needs right now. The vast majority of these laws are of great importance, and it’s important that we recognize you guys for passing them.”
The Boys State program simulates a real government, from the local level to the state level. The boys are each elected to roles early in the week, such as county health official, sheriff, senator, representative and correspondents for the “media” organization, NoKaBoTa.
The faux landscape consists of the state of North Dakota Boys State, which includes two counties, Jackson and Hamilton. Two cities reside in each county; Jackson County includes Honolulu and Denver and Hamilton County includes Chicago and St. Louis.
During his State of the State address, Busche called for reconsideration of a bill related to changing the name of St. Louis as well as one about teacher indoctrination.
“So many great bills are within the House and the Senate at this moment. And some things I also believe need to be discussed at this date are we need to look at the budget and find other funds we believe are being misused,” Busche said. “This will be extremely tough with the time given, but I believe together, we can do it.”
The delegates typically pass around 40-60 bills during a week at Boys State. As of Thursday, they had passed 27.
At a local level, the delegates are thrust into natural disaster situations in their cities and counties, which eventually sway the bills that form in the House and Senate, said Boys State Volunteer and real life Wilkin County Emergency Manager Breanna Koval.
Koval, who has been involved in Boys State for the last 12 years, said the emergency situations add excitement and adrenaline to what, in real life, can be slow and mundane positions.
“These local governments the boys are elected to, if they’re not involved in the House and the Senate, this is their bread and butter. This is their big activity. They can learn how a local government functions,” Koval said.
Disaster response is as big of a portion of Boys State as the state government exercises, Koval said. They learn how it involves public safety, human services and life-saving operations. Disasters range from alligator attacks to tornados to radioactive tigers, and all the disaster ideas are courtesy of a team of dispatchers relaying information to the cities and counties.
The delegates must also cooperate with the “media,” who ask tricky questions to try to trip up the city, county and state officials into giving sensitive information.
Amid the chaos of the Jackson County disaster response room, a public information delegate informed the room, “You have about five minutes before two NoKaBoTa reporters come in and interrogate you.” Jackson County Sheriff Colton Bondy spoke hurriedly into a phone, while Public Health Official Kelland Kelfstad moved emergency symbols on a map of Honolulu and Denver.
“As a public official you have to deal with the media. Good or bad, they learn the interactions with them, too,” Koval said.
This is the first year of Boys State that the counselors have seen “media” delegates take an active role, Counselor of Honolulu Thomas Mehrer said. A Boys State alumnus himself, Mehrer said usually NoKaBoTa correspondents take a more passive approach, quietly recording meetings at the back of a room.
This year, they knocked on meeting rooms demanding to speak to public officials about human rights issues and tough policy decisions.
Mehrer said he sees a change each year in the delegates, one that usually takes place the first day. The boys come into the program unsure of themselves, some don’t even want to be there, Mehrer said.
“By the end of the first day, they’re all jazzed and excited. My kids, the first night I couldn’t get them to shut up because they were just so excited. They get so involved so quickly. It’s a great program,” Mehrer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.