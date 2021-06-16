Boys State hosts former state senator, Fargo radio host

The 2021 Boys State program welcomed Joel Heitkamp, former Democratic-NPL North Dakota state senator and current KFGO talk show host, to speak during the afternoon assembly Tuesday, June 15.
Heitkamp gave a speech to the young delegates about the importance of informed opinions. Earlier that day, Heitkamp had broadcast his radio show from Wahpeton, with the four Boys State gubernatorial candidates as his guests.
“I really don’t believe you guys made a mistake. I really don’t. (They are) four really bright, really intelligent young men with strong opinions and clearly big futures ahead of them, just like you,” Hietkamp said.
Heitkamp is a Boys State alumnus, and said his time in the program helped shape what he wanted to do in the future. His dream was to be involved in public policy and debate in the state of North Dakota, a dream he went on to realize.
Heitkamp served as a North Dakota state senator for District 26 from 1994-2008. He was preceded and succeeded by Jim Dotzenrod in his senatorial career.
The radio show host shared his political past to show the young men Boys State can precede a successful career in politics. Former North Dakota Gov. John Hoeven is a Boys State alumnus, and during his time in the program, was elected as Boys State governor. He currently serves as a U.S. senator.
Heitkamp said he took away several points from his interview with the four gubernatorial candidates. The radio host asked the youth why they think the country is so divided, and all four said the media.
“As I look out across this room, what I see are individuals that three-to-one if someone put a ballot in front of you that said ‘Trump’ and ‘Biden,’ you would’ve voted for Trump. Good. That’s the reason that my dad fought in World War II … Good for you for having that opinion, that’s your call. But where you get your information from to decide that vote has become incredibly controversial,” Heitkamp said.
The media may have contributed to the divide, Heitkamp said, although that would point to a laziness in the individual absorbing that media. If one is to believe what one source of media says, then the individual is being lazy, Heitkamp said.
Whether the young men agreed with him politically or not, Heitkamp encouraged them all to have informed opinions. Heitkamp said he practices listening to both sides, following people on Twitter that he disagrees with or inviting people on his show that have opposite viewpoints.
“You gotta take it all in, you gotta look at it all, you gotta read it all because it’s not the same day that it was for your grandparents where they sit there and they count on one or two sources and they know that they’re good, honest journalists,” Hietkamp said.
Heitkamp left the young men with a parting message of hope for their futures. Whether they stay in North Dakota or leave, whether they get married and have kids or not, Heitkamp said they should be proud and firm in their decisions and values.
