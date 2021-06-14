Boys State kicks off week with party chair forum

After a long weekend of travel, young men from across North Dakota convened for a Monday, June 14 morning assembly in the 79th session of the American Legion Boys State program at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Boys State is a week-long leadership program where high school boys, selected by their local American Legion, learn about the inner workings of state, county and city government. The delegates elect their peers to fill leadership roles and split into two parties: the nationalists and the federalists.
The youth heard opening remarks from NDSCS President Dr. John Richman before the floor opened to North Dakota Democratic Party Chair Pat Hart and Republican Party Chair Rick Berg.
“Being a Boys State representative myself, I know the development that can occur with you this week,” Richman said. “I know that you’re going to learn more about your country, more about your state, more about the political process. But even more importantly, you’re going to have the opportunity to learn more about yourself.”
Before Hart and Berg presented and answered questions, the delegates participated in an interest poll. Jordan Labine, NoKaBoTa staff, led the boys in texting in their responses to what topics need attention in North Dakota. Answers ranged from climate change to the growing homeless population to fracking to infrastructure.
Hart said he was pleased with the boys’ responses to the poll, many of which reflect issues that align with the Democratic party’s platform.
“You guys have been picked in your community to go far. Our society, now more than ever, needs leaders to really step up and build out what you believe. This sounds strange, but you guys are going to shape the world in the next 15, 20, 50 years, so keep at it. Work hard,” Hart said.
Berg, who previously served as a U.S. representative and majority leader of the North Dakota House of Representatives, told the young men his three priorities in the state: the economy, oil and the deficit.
“You need to decide what the role of government should be in your life, and I think the next question is, who do you trust to ensure that your vision is carried out?” Berg asked.
After their opening statements, Hart and Berg took questions from the teens. One delegate asked the duo’s opinions on monopolies. Both Hart and Berg said they don’t support monopolies and that small businesses should take precedence, but Berg said monopolies should be allowed to exist so smaller enterprises can compete. Hart said monopolies harm small businesses, which are the backbone of rural communities.
Another delegate asked how the party chairs would improve the soil health in North Dakota. Hart said he grew up on a fifth-generation farm and worked as a fertilizer auditor for the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and an elevator auditor for the Public Service Commission.
Hart said fertilizer should be regulated so it doesn’t kill microorganisms in soil, which prove essential for healthy soil. Berg said he visited a friend’s farm in England, where agriculture is more heavily regulated, and found it to be a disaster. He said he believes farmers should be able to make decisions on what is best for their farms.
The next question surrounded abortion. Both party chairs said they personally disagreed with abortion, but Hart said he doesn’t think the government should have a say in the decision.
“We have to decide how invasive we want the government to be into our lives. Although I don’t support abortion, I don’t support the government telling you how to make your personal decisions,” Hart said.
A delegate asked the two chairs what the biggest problem facing their party is. Hart began by saying in-fighting. People with more radical viewpoints, right or left, are not reflective of the majority of Democrats and Republicans who want to work together to find a solution.
Berg said the values of North Dakota Republicans and Democrats are similar, but the parties differ on how they address their values.
“When I was a majority leader, I didn’t really care where an idea came from, whether it was a Republican or a Democrat,” Berg said. “… The best solutions were nonpartisan.”
Daily News will continue coverage of the 2021 Boys State, from June 13-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.