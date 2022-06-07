Boys State returning to where it all began

Even after nearly 85 years of establishment and nearly 80 weeklong celebrations, North Dakota Boys State has never forgotten the importance of going back to basics.
The 2022 North Dakota Boys State, the 79th annual event from an organization that started in 1938, will be held from Sunday, June 12-Friday, June 17 on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. Learning, social and professional opportunities will also take place at other locations throughout Wahpeton.
“It is always a wonderful opportunity to return to Wahpeton, where North Dakota Boys State began,” Director Neil Litton said.
Boys State continues its tried-and-true mission of teaching about how government works on the state level. This is possible with an attitude of “doing.”
“A delegate who comes to Boys State is assigned a random political party and random city. They mix in with people from different parts of the state and different walks of life,” Litton said. “They run for office, pick candidates, hold office and learn by doing.”
Youth will not just talk about the legislative process works. No, instead, a boy will write a bill, try to shepherd it through committees and the full Boys State House and Senate and then try to persuade the governor to sign it into law.
“Delegates are encouraged to build consensus and focus on ideas and not denigrate personalities or resort to name-calling. Delegates to Boys State may also serve in city or county government and take place in a disaster emergency management simulation or be an executive branch office holder such as governor or attorney general,” Litton said.
In addition to their hands-on learning by doing, the Boys State participants will hear from leaders of government and other special guests. They will also discover and be reminded of how to be well-rounded citizens.
“Delegates learn about flag etiquette, volunteerism and citizenship,” Litton said.
It has been that way since June 1938, when the first North Dakota Boys State was held in Wahpeton at what was then known as the “State School of Science.”
“Mr. LeRoy Pease was director,” Litton said. “To prepare for this program, Richland County Superintendent of Schools LeRoy Pease, Wahpeton Superintendent of Schools M.B. Zimmerman, Assistant State Supervisor of Trades and Industrial Education at the Science School G.W. Haverty and Richland County Clerk of Court John Peschel all worked together.
The collaborations have not stopped ever since.
History was made June 15, 2021, which included three governors presiding, Daily News previously reported. Outgoing 2019 governor Nikoli Schoenborn, Bottineau, North Dakota, led with 2020 governor and outgoing senior Granger Dick, Lisbon, North Dakota and then-incoming senior Ian Busche, Hazen, North Dakota.
“North Dakotans want quality education, strong infrastructure and clean energy without being taxed into oblivion,” Busche said during his inaugural address. “North Dakota was built on energy production. It is still essential to our economy event today. Many things can be done to start the shift to a greener North Dakota.”
Change happens slowly, Busche said, but people can be the catalyst. North Dakotans can show America what the state is capable of through energy.
“We may be divided into cities, counties and even parties, but today we come together as North Dakotans. Our love and focus for North Dakota are what keeps us together and pushes us towards bettering this great state,” Busche said.
A total of 70 young men participated in the 2021 North Dakota Boys State, Daily News previously reported. Local delegates included Spencer Hettwer, Wahpeton, and Samuel Elliot, Chase Evans and Jace Steffens, all youth from Hankinson.
The 2021 events included Schoenborn sharing sentiment that could have come from any of his peers.
“Boys State taught me courage,” he said. “It taught me empathy. It taught me leadership, discipline, citizenship. It taught me how to live a meaningful life. It helped me realize who I am.”
