Brüder’s Butcher prepares for busy summer

Brüder’s Butcher owner Adam Borgerding has been pleased with the performance of his Breckenridge, Minnesota, shop since its retail opening in December.
Despite launching the shop in the middle of a state government shutdown and a frigid winter, Borgerding said they have had a successful first few months. Borgerding and his brother, Lee, own and operate another location in Melrose, Minnesota. Borgerding said they were able to sell gift cards during the Christmas season.
“The community’s been super supportive, people are coming in,” Borgerding said.
January and February are slow months for retail, so Borgerding has been busy planning for summer events and improvements to his shop. He has also been preparing his family’s abattoir — a small slaughterhouse — for operation on their Padua, Minnesota, farm.
“My mom is actually the one (who owns it), it’s her business,” Borgerding said. “I asked my mom if she was interested in starting a business at 62, and she said she was, so that’s called Brüder’s Abattoir.”
Borgerding said the abattoir should be ready in the next few weeks, and once it is, they can begin slaughtering. They will produce all their beef products at the location from their own steers, he said.
“Then we’ll be really rolling because we’ll have our steaks and everything up here. And those have been our best sellers, and I’m out of them 80-90 percent of the time,” he said.
Borgerding hopes warmer weather on the horizon will attract more people to the shop for grilling and lake season. He has aspirations for making the former Dairy Queen building into an active place for people to gather outside during the summer.
Borgerding said one of his goals is to have a grand-opening type event, complete with smokers and food trucks.
“I’m interested too in a farmers’ market style on the lot, so if there are some other local vendors that were looking at going, we could help facilitate that,” he said.
Borgerding said they are mostly planning for the summer, since they anticipate demand for their products will be at its highest. But he still wants to expand their retail selection before then. Currently, the shop has pies from Country Blossom Farm, LLC, a business in Alexandria, Minnesota, milk from Stony Creek Dairy, located in Melrose, and other items like cheeses and baked goods.
Eventually, Borgerding hopes to serve sandwiches and burritos off a menu of select items, but he said that will be in the future after they experiment with food trucks and grilling events this summer. He said there are several food trucks he would like to host from the Fargo-Moorhead area, and he is looking for more local options.
A long-term goal for the shop will be coordinating steak or burger nights with local restaurants, but first, Borgerding said they need to start operating their abattoir weekly.
Borgerding presented his shop updates to Breckenridge Port Authority at their Wednesday, Feb. 24 meeting. Port authority members shared how much they enjoyed having the shop in town.
“I’ve sampled your wares, and it’s excellent,” port authority member Dennis Larson said, and the rest of the port authority members echoed Larson.
Brüder’s Butcher is open Wednesday through Saturday, located at 1021 US Hwy 75 N in Breckenridge.
