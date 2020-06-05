There’s a new grocery shopping experience coming to the Twin Towns Area this year.
The owner of Brüders Butcher, located at 577 Wilkin Ave. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is hoping to open his doors mid-summer 2020. The business is currently selling its product for delivery in the Twin Town Area.
Adam Borgerding is the owner of the Breckenridge meat market along with another in Melrose. He raises the cattle for the butcher shop alongside his parents and younger brother, Lee, who is also the manager and head butcher.
The family farm, located in Padua, Minnesota, began as a dairy farm. Adam remembers his parents milking 60 cows a day when he was younger. Over time, his dad began moving into beef as a partial retirement plan, although they continue to have some cows reserved for milking.
“We are hoping that as we grow, (we'll) add a few smaller farmers to expand,” Adam said.
The meat market will sell timeless prime cuts, which are taken from the most tender cuts that are easiest to cook and full of taste, such as tenderloins, ribeyes and New York strips. Also being sold is beef skirt, ribs, ground hamburger, chuck roast, tongue and other additional cuts. For specialty buys, such as flavored beef sticks, sausages and brats will be sold.
Brüders Butcher practices a cutting technique called seam butchery.
“It’s an old-world style of cutting meat, where you use a knife to cut along the seams of the meat versus cutting through the meat and bone with a band saw,” Adam said. “It’s cutting out the whole muscle of the meat, so instead of getting T-bones and porterhouse, you get New York strips and tenderloins. More of that craft of cutting.”
The meat market in Breckenridge will feature drive-through services for customers to pick up pre-orders, small orders and deli items.
“It makes it easier because we are an additional stop. We are somewhere where you have to go other than the grocery store,” he said.
The business is expecting to eventually sell gourmet sandwiches for a dine-in experience. This feature is planned to begin this fall.
Borgerding prides the company in putting trust back in the food by providing local, handcrafted cuts. The website states that the business is committed to earning the customers’ trust by providing quality raised and butchered beef at an affordable price.
The Breckenridge Port Authority helped Borgerding expand his business into the Minnesota city by approving a Minnesota Investment Fund to renovate the old Dairy Queen building. The board did so as part of their effort to promote economic growth and activity into the community.
For more information regarding the new business, visit https://www.brudersbutcher.com/.
