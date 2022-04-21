With a 5-0 vote Thursday, April 21, the Wahpeton Park Board approved hiring Park Superintendent Brad Edwardson as the next Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.
Edwardson, who attended the park board’s meeting, will succeed outgoing Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer. Beyer’s resignation as director, effective May 31, 2022, has been formally accepted by the board.
“Brad, obviously, has the experience here and understands what’s going on,” said Park Board Commissioner Joe Schreiner, the board’s president. “It’s not just with the maintenance side of things. He also is here at all of the meetings, understands what parks and recreation in Wahpeton does and he’s familiar with Wayne’s leadership.”
Beyer’s most recent salary is $72,000 annually, he told the park board. They approved hiring Edwardson at $71,000 annually, which was within the $70,000-$72,000 range he had requested. Edwardson, smiling, said he thought Beyer was “grossly underpaid” for his service, which got enthusiastic affirmation from the other meeting participants.
“Nobody’s going to do the job that Wayne has done,” Edwardson said. “He’s done an outstanding job for a lot of years.”
Saying that “I really love this park,” Edwardson said his kids grew up there and that it was always a place for them.
“I want that for everybody, a safe place to go and a nice place to go,” Edwardson said. “I want people to be proud of it and I think they are. I know there’s a lot of work to do. We still have a big, long list. I promise you that I’ll do the best that I can at continuing to move the park forward, the recreation programs forward, our facilities and everything that we’ve got.”
Edwardson was one of four formally interviewed parks and recreation director candidates. The others were Matt Braun, a park foreman with the Fargo Park District; Andrew Lesch, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and Allison Hauschild, a recreation specialist with the West Fargo Park District. A fifth candidate, Joseph Hayden, ultimately did not attend his interview, which would have been held over Zoom.
Interviews were conducted Monday, March 28 and Monday, April 4 by Schreiner and Commissioner Brian Watson at Circle of Nations School’s administrative building, Wahpeton. Commissioner Roger Jensen attended the interviews of Braun, Lesch and Hauschild, held April 4.
“Brian and I asked a lot of questions and Brad answered them all right,” Schreiner said. “He understands there’s some shortcomings — we all have shortcomings — but he also understands what he needs to do to get the job done. It’s the right choice.”
Watson agreed, saying Wahpeton Parks and Recreation was fortunate to have had an in-house candidate who understands what is needed, is familiar with the working environment, is qualified and is passionate.
“We’re losing someone who has a lot of passion and a lot of years,” Watson said. “I think it’s a good choice.”
Commissioner Debra Tobias said Edwardson has “turned that whole park around since he’s been here,” thanking him for his work.
“I like the fact, too, that he’s going to serve in Wayne’s position, but also knows where every valve is and what the ramifications are if a valve is left open or a valve is closed,” Jensen said.
Commissioner Tyler Gripentrog seconded Jensen’s motion to approve Edwardson’s hiring and salary.
“Congratulations, Brad, the job is yours if you want it,” Schreiner said.
“I want it,” Edwardson said.
A retrospective article on Beyer’s career and community involvement is pending, in addition to an article allowing Edwardson to talk more about his position.
The next Wahpeton Park Board meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
