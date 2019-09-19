Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View looks at innovation in education.
Breckenridge Elementary School has been adapting to help their classrooms be more active the past few years and the newest approach is the “1-2 Crew.”
Whereas most elementary classes stay in their home room and go over every subject in their curriculum, the four young classes in Breck rotate between five different teachers who specialize in respective areas.
“I think they love the movement from place to place. I think that’s a good release of energy. Our philosophies are overall the same as far as how we discipline and how we do different things,” said second grade teacher Amy Ohm. “We try to have a unified philosophy there. We handle things a little differently and each room provides a good variety of academics. I think the kids love the activity-based piece of that.”
Every day starts with a bang for the pair of grades. All the students and teachers (donning their 1-2 Crew T-shirts) line the hallway and get fired up for the day. The meeting begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, which is followed by their own pledge.
“I pledge today to do my best in reading, math and all the rest. I promise to obey the rules. I’ll be responsible and safe in school. I’ll respect myself and others too. I’ll expect the best in all I do. I am here to learn all I can, to try my best and be all I am!” the youth pledged.
Leaders say it’s fun to see the 1-2 Crew members all gathered together.
“They have a little cheer they do, the pledge and create a community within first and second grade,” Ohm said. “They all interact with one another and get to know one another. They have more opportunities to connect with more adults and more peers throughout the day.”
The school song is sang after the pair of pledges and the mini pep-fest is capped off by the students chanting “1-2 Crew.” On special occasions, students will be recognized at the morning meeting.
“If it’s somebody’s birthday or we have a special shoutout for somebody who’s done something amazing, we get in a big line on each side of the hallway and we have them run through and give them high-fives,” Ohm said. “We try to make that a really special time of day for kids who are doing awesome work and celebrating something special.”
Following the morning meeting, the students head to their home rooms for the first 70 minutes of the day and also end the day in their home room. Ohm and Lori Randall start the day with the second graders while Rachel Johnson and Jessica Dobmeier have the first graders.
“When it’s parent-teacher conference time or anytime you have to contact a teacher you always contact the home room teacher first,” Ohm said.
Having the 1-2 Crew move from classroom to classroom allows the teachers to specialize in one subject throughout the day. Ohm and Johnson teach literacy to the pair of grades, Randall and Dobmeier teach math to the students and Renee Fedderson is in charge of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) classes.
“We felt like if we specialized and worked all together, we would give equal attention to each group and really make it active and make it awesome for your area,” Ohm said.
The students also have a chance to work with other teachers outside their home room.
“Some kids don’t always click with one particular teacher or the teacher they’re with the entire day,” Principal Corinna Erickson said. “That kind of gives them an opportunity to start over with a new teacher if they’re having a rough day. That’s what they like about that also.”
Getting the 1-2 Crew set up took a lot of time prior to the school year. The teachers worked together to make sure the students had variety in their day, including in the classroom setup.
“All five of us, we studied together, did all of our research together and there isn’t one room that’s similar to another one, which is really nice for the kids,” Ohm said. “If you’d rather work standing up, we have stools. If you’d rather work laying down, we have pillows. If you’d rather work with a lap bench, we have that. We’ve tried very hard to make accommodations for every kind of learner to try to get the best we can out of every kid.”
Now that Breckenridge Elementary is three weeks into the school year, the students and teachers have their 1-2 Crew routine down. It isn’t certain whether or not the school will continue the setup next year, but the staff would like to keep it going.
“It’s a bit early to say right now, but I think the teachers have said they’re really enjoying it. They really like having the opportunity to meet more kids and focus on their area that they’re more passionate about,“ Erickson said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our students and our teachers are just passionate about it. They’ve really spent a lot of time doing it and I appreciate them putting that together. They worked all summer long to make this work and it’s been fun to see it in practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.