A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man charged with killing his toddler son entered a guilty plea to second degree murder Friday, July 19 in Wilkin County District Court.
Tracy Brant, 36, was charged in early 2018 with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, second degree manslaughter, third degree assault of a victim under 4 and malicious punishment of a child for the death of Winter Sky Barker found dead in his family’s apartment on April 10, 2018. During a plea hearing Friday, Brant pleaded guilty to second degree murder, causing the death of another while committing a felony, as part of a plea deal.
According to the agreement, the other five felony charges will be dismissed should the deal be accepted. Part of the agreement is that Brant would serve an aggravated sentence. Normally, a second degree murder charge carries the penalty of 180 months without an aggravating factor. However, because the victim was 3 years old and vulnerable, the sentence would be increased to 300 months or 25 years.
The defendant was represented by Steve Bergen and the prosecutors are Carl Thunem, Wilkin County attorney, and David Miller, assistant attorney general for the state of Minnesota.
Thunem explained the decision to drop five of the charges as part of the agreement.
Four of the felony charges, including first degree manslaughter, second degree manslaughter, third degree assault and malicious punishment of a child, are charges which carry a lesser penalty than the second degree murder charge which Brant pleaded guilty to as part of the agreement.
He explained that if these charges had stuck it would not have changed the penalty if Brant was convicted of the first or second degree murder charges.
“Most if not all those charges would have automatically dismissed as lesser included offenses were the defendant convicted on the first or second charge,” Thunem said.
He also explained why the prosecution chose not to pursue the first degree murder charge, which carries a minimum penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.
There were two difficulties facing the prosecution in regards to pursuing a first degree murder charge, Thunem explained.
The first issue was that the prosecution would have to prove that the murder was part of a pattern of domestic assault or child abuse. He said that it would be difficult to prove that the course of conduct was beyond a reasonable doubt.
“There would’ve not only been problems as to getting the jury to believe beyond a reasonable doubt that we met the elements of a course of conduct,” Thunem said. “But there would’ve also been difficulties in getting at least one of Mr. Brant’s former victims, finding that person and getting her to Minnesota to testify,” Thunem said.
He explained that the other issue with pursuing the first degree murder charge was the phrase “extreme indifference to human life.”
“While Mr. Brant’s conduct in this matter was reprehensible, nonetheless meeting that standard which is also something of a legal term of art would not have been impossible, but challenging,” Thunem said.
He then outlined the reasons the state pursued this deal. According to Thunem, they included the fact that the mother acquiesced to the deal, seeing it as the best outcome given where the state was at with regards to the case.
“Also it postures the state well for holding everyone accountable who could be considered responsible for Winter’s death,” Thunem said.
He explained that before today’s guilty plea, there was only speculation as to who was responsible for Winter’s death. There had been other possible explanations for what or who caused the victim’s death.
“Now that we know what caused his death and who caused his death we’re better positioned to move forward to hold other people accountable,” Thunem said.
Barker, 3, was found dead in his home on April 10, 2018, Daily News previously reported. The medical examiner found cause of death to be chemical peritonitis from perforation of the stomach due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.
Brant made his initial court appearance on April 19, 2018.
He has been held at the Wilkin County Jail since his arrest. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the Hon. Charles Glasrud who is presiding over the case.
The sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.