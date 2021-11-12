Breck Active Living Committee discusses future projects

Past projects have included the pickleball courts and rackets for rent through city hall, completed in 2020; snowshoes for rental, completed in 2020; signage at Fifth Street and Nebraska Avenue for Welles Park, completed in 2020; signage for better access across Highway 75, completed in 2019; and updates to Kids Corner Park, completed in 2019.
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Active Living Committee discussed what projects they could pursue at a Wednesday, Nov. 10 meeting after the successful completion of the Breckenridge Dog Park in June 2021.
The members also discussed ideas for monthly community events in the city, something that has fallen out of tradition in recent years.
“Us as an active living committee could come up with different monthly events,” member Lori Gefre said. “We want people to be active.”
The members talked about creating a 12-month events calendar that could go out at the beginning of each year to highlight upcoming activities and help community groups better prepare to participate or host the events.
The events could be as simple as decorating the plant pots around town for different holidays, Gefre said. Another idea was to host events surrounding the city’s parks. Some of the parks are underutilized, even though they have attractions like playgrounds or shelters.
“We really do have a lot for people to do here,” Gefre said.
Active living committee member Tim Peterson suggested a Parks and Recreation punch card, where residents could visit each park and do an activity. Once they had filled out their punch card, they could bring it to city hall for the chance to win a prize. The activity could also align with Headwaters Day, if residents had a deadline to fill out their punch cards before the annual parade and festival.
The active living committee has historically tackled specific projects or needs in the community. Past projects have included the pickleball courts and rackets for rent through city hall, completed in 2020; snowshoes for rental, completed in 2020; signage at Fifth Street and Nebraska Avenue for Welles Park, completed in 2020; signage for better access across Highway 75, completed in 2019; and updates to Kids Corner Park, completed in 2019.
The committee has a list of suggested projects that have not yet been finalized or decided upon which include a hiking and mountain biking route, tarring or paving a levy, adult outdoor exercise equipment and cross country ski trails.
