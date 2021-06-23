The Breckenridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving a special assessment policy at a Monday, June 21 meeting. They also approved the first reading of an updated sidewalk ordinance.
A special committee was formed to work with the city attorney, Alissa Harrington of Flaherty and Hood, to determine the wording and purpose of the policy, City Administrator Renae Smith said.
A special assessment is a charge imposed on real property to help pay for a local improvement that benefits the property, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. The taxes can be used for infrastructural needs and projects such as streets and roads, storm sewers, street lights, parks and flood control works.
Harrington said the policy will give the city direction on how to treat special assessments for various types of projects fairly, clearly and predictably.
“In the past we didn’t have a formal policy, so we’ve worked with (Harrington) to come up with one,” Smith said.
The city used to fund several infrastructural projects with around 78-100 percent coming from special assessments, Smith said. The new policy limits the percentage of special assessments used to fund multiple city projects like new roads and sanitary sewers.
“The idea was to try to reduce special assessments. Like streets, for instance, we figure everyone drives on the streets, so we wanted to split up the cost rather than just assess the individual homeowners,” Smith said.
Council member Jason Butts thanked the special committee for their hard work drafting a policy.
“I am very proud of the work this committee did because I always have this fear that cities have the ability to use assessments as a way to make money. It’s tough on homeowners and small businesses sometimes that have to pay these assessments,” Butts said.
The approved policy includes a list of improvement funding standards, or whether certain projects will be funded through tax levy, utility reserve funds, property owner special assessments or a combination of both. Harrington noted that the city reserves the right to fund any project in any legal way and it does not have to follow the funding standards in the policy.
- The standards suggest that street mill and overlay; and street reconstruction, and repairs to curb and gutter should be funded by tax levy.
- Repairs to electric, water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer (except individual service laterals) should be funded by the utilities reserve funds.
- Repairs to existing service laterals between mains and curb stops should either be funded by the utility reserve funds or property owner special assessments.
- Individual service laterals, paving of alleys and driveways should be funded by property owner special assessments.
- New developments — streets, curb and gutter should be funded 50-50 by tax levy and property owner special assessments.
- New developments — water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer should be funded 50-50 by the utility reserve funds and property owner special assessments.
- Burying electrical lines should be funded by the utility reserve funds if it’s the city or by property owner special assessments if it is not the city.
The city council also passed the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 161 of the City of Breckenridge Code, pertaining to the streets and sidewalks within the city.
The changes include: all snow and ice remaining on a public sidewalk more than 36 hours — previously 18 — will be considered a public nuisance. Under the existing ordinance and included in the amended ordinance, is a section for sending a property owner a written notice of violation after 36 hours. If it is not removed within 12 hours following the written notice, the city can remove the snow/ice itself and bill the property owner the cost of the removal.
The city council briefly deliberated on the first amendment to the chapter and the written notice section. Council members Scott Wermerskirchen and Chris Vedder were concerned the notices of violation may create problems between neighbors and the city, or would not account for instances where some snow build up is safer than a clean walk.
Mayor Russ Wilson and Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said they need to at least have an ordinance in place, and what course of actions are proper depending on the instance is at the discretion of the city.
Another amendment gives the city council the authority to order the reconstruction, repair or alteration of existing sidewalks and assess the benefitting properties for the cost equal to 50 percent of the improvements.
A second reading of the ordinance will follow. The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, July 6 and the office will be closed Monday, July 5 in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.
