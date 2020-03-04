Breck City Council purchases land for development

With a 5-0 vote, Breckenridge City Council members approved the acquisition of property for development projects on Monday, March 2.
Port Authority along with other city staff have been working to acquire property in the southeast end of the city to develop the industrial park. These two pieces of property will help with that, officials said.
The city’s attorney, Chis Hood, previously provided his comments on the risks associated with the purchase agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway. However, BNSF responded unwillingly to make any changes to their purchase agreement.
“We want the standard typical warranties and they aren’t providing any of that,” City Administrator Renae Smith.
Council Member Jason Butts commented that because there is only dirt on the property, soil conditions would be the only worry. The property used to have train tracks in place, but have been removed.
Boring samples would potentially expose the condition of the soil, Director of Public Services Neil Croker said. However, BNSF Railway will not allow for soil testing on their property.
Council members questioned whether the city would be at a disadvantage to wait to pass the resolution purchasing the property.
“We know that it will still take a fair amount of time (before the sale goes through). So the disadvantage would be adding more time to,” Smith said.
“The only thing I have to say about this is we bought all of that land years ago, from behind the industrial park and there wasn’t a problem there,” Council Member Risk Busko said.
Ultimately, the council voted unanimously in favor to pass the purchase of land from the BNSF Railway.
In other news, council members passed a resolution declaring that Breckenridge is in a state of emergency due to potential flooding conditions.
Breckenridge expects spring flooding to impact the city and that flooding has the potential to threaten the health, safety and welfare of the community. The declaration allows the city to manage resources and funding under conditions not normally budgeted for. Additionally, it will allow access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and state resources and funds.
“It just allows us to be eligible for certain funds,” Crocker said.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 16 at City Hall in Breckenridge.
