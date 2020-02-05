Renae Smith was re-appointed as Breckenridge’s city administrator at the city council meeting held Monday, Feb. 3.
“She is doing a great job. We are very reliant on her and her expertise,” Councilman Jason Butts said. “As far as I am concerned, she is brilliant at her job.”
The resolution passed unanimously to reappoint Smith for a two-year term commencing March 1, 2020, to February 28, 2022. Smith is in her sixth year at this position.
“I highly endorse everything Jason said. You (Smith) are one of the rocks for the city and we appreciate all that you do,” Mayor Russ Wilson said.
Other city council members, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and Public Services Director Neil Crocker commended Smith for her contribution to the city of Breckenridge.
As city administrator, Smith works on policies, programs, ordinances and budget activities.
This includes working with city council members or residents with questions or concerns, discussing various topics with the city attorneys, answering questions from state inspectors or financial auditors, submitting various reports to the state, working on human resource activities such as recruitment and hiring or coordinating employee benefit programs, obtaining quotes for projects or services, dealing with property and liability insurance questions or claims, reviewing and signing contracts.
“My days are generally pretty hectic, but I enjoy being busy and also being challenged,” Smith said. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to work with so many proactive and dedicated people who are engaged in our community and in making it an enjoyable and safe place to live.”
In other city council news, council members approved a resolution appointing judges for the 2020 elections. Breckenridge has three voting precincts and it is required that each precinct must have a minimum of four judges.
The Judges of Election will manage precinct polling places for the presidential primary election which will take place on March 3, the primary election on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3.
The following have been appointed: Nancy Tobias, Marian Sorum, Joyce Tischer, Lois Ruediger, Yvonne Hansen, Marianne Barton, Mary Ann Conrad, Carol Graves, Rene Hasbargen, Gladys Gospodar, Erin Gunderson, Shirley Trydahl, Diane Rettig, Ann Samuelson and Evelyn Fox.
Due to President’s Day, city council’s next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 at Breckenridge City Hall.
