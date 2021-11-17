Breck City Council sets public hearing for southside projects

The Breckenridge City Council passed two resolutions at a Monday, Nov. 15 meeting which declared costs to be assessed; ordered preparation of the proposed assessment; and established a hearing date for improvements to Eighth Street through 10th Street along New York Avenue, and 12th Street through 13th Street along New York Avenue.
The first proposed project would add water and sanitary sewer from Eighth Street to 10th Street, and would cost approximately $84,775. The expenses will be assessed at 50 percent, meaning the city would pay half of the amount and benefited property owners would pay the other half, city administrator Renae Smith said.
The second proposed project would add water and sanitary sewer from 12th Street to 13th Street, and would cost approximately $45,127. The city would pay for half as well as an additional $11,927 for water. Benefited property owners would only be expected to pay for half of the cost of sewer, or $22,564.
Assessments would be payable in equal annual installments over a period of 15 years beginning the first Monday in January 2022. An interest rate of 4 percent per annum from the date of adoption would be accrued.
“We’ll send notices out to the property owners in the next couple of days. The hearing will be at the next council meeting. If they’re approved at that meeting, they’ll be certified by the county auditor,” Smith said.
The public hearing is scheduled for the next city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Following the meeting, Truth in Taxation will be held beginning at 6 p.m.
The council also adopted a summary publication of an ordinance expanding the corporate limits of the city at a Monday, Nov. 15 meeting.
The move was requested by Minn-Kota Ag Products, Inc. and involves incorporating previously unincorporated and unplatted land owned by the company into the corporate limits. The land is currently a vacant field, but it will eventually be developed into a commercial building with sewer, water and electrical services installed by the city. Breckenridge will be paid $892 in loss property taxes over a two-year period.
Mayor Russ Wilson took a few minutes to congratulate the Breckenridge High School girls volleyball team, which participated in state last weekend. The team took home consolation runner-up, which amounts to around sixth place.
“We were one of 32 teams that made it to state finals, 493 did not,” Wilson said. “ … It was pretty special. The girls played well, did well.”
Wilson also congratulated the Hawley, Minnesota, volleyball team, who also made it to state. The two teams watched each other’s games and cheered each other on, Wilson said.
Council member Reed Johnson also gave a shout out to the Breckenridge Wahpeton swim team, and council member Scott Wermerskirchen reminded the council of the Breckenridge Drama Department’s play, “Villain School,” which debuts Friday evening, and runs through Sunday afternoon.
