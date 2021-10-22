Breck City Council votes down ordinance amending animal, nuisance code

The Breckenridge City Council voted 3-2, with one abstention, against a resolution adopting Ordinance No. 518 which would have amended the city’s animal and nuisance code.
The first reading of the ordinance was approved on a 3-2 vote at a Monday, Oct. 4 city council meeting, with council members Chris Vedder and Scott Wermerskirchen voting against it, and council member Rick Busko absent. After the second reading, Busko joined Vedder and Wermerskirchen in voting against the ordinance, and council member Jim Jawaski abstained, resulting in a failed resolution.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard offered more context as to why the amendments were necessary at Monday’s meeting, but the decision ultimately came down to specific language the council members did not agree on.
The police committee will redraft that portion of the ordinance and present it to the council for approval again, council member Jason Butts said.
“What we had was essentially a person who was hoarding cats and raising them,” Karlgaard said. “It became a city issue first, and then a law enforcement issue because it was the only avenue we had to try to resolve the issue.”
Karlgaard said an individual who resides in a privately-owned apartment complex in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was in possession of around 30 cats. The apartment was in complete disarray and smelled strongly of cat urine and ammonia, and Karlgaard described it as “horrendous.”
The situation became so drastic, a nearby business shut down due to the intense odor. The renter is not cooperative with the city or law enforcement, Karlgaard said.
Wilkin County Public Health visited the site, but after research and collaboration with the state and other local public health entities, they determined it was not considered a public health issue. From a public health standpoint, it was not considered a hazard. Karlgaard believes it was because the renter cleaned up the apartment prior to the public health visit.
The property owner has tried to abate the issue several times, Karlgaard said. The apartment may get cleaned up temporarily but it always goes back to a state of disarray.
“Since we already lost one business and there were several times another business has said, ‘I’m moving because of the ridiculous cat odor and ammonia smell,’ I asked, ‘What can we possibly do?’” Karlgaard said.
In working with the city’s attorney, Karlgaard said a common approach is to limit the number of cats in a household. The chief said he did not want the city code revised for just one property, but it is an issue with others within the city as well.
“Dogs are already (limited) in the ordinance, so why shouldn’t cats be as well?”
The council members said they saw the need for the four-cat limit in the ordinance, but the disagreement came from adding language to the paragraph that warrants the owner of an animal responsible for its behavior when the animal defecates, urinates or vomits and causes an unsanitary condition in a public or private place.
Busko, a dog owner, said he cannot “clean up” where his dog urinates when they’re on a walk. He was concerned the amendment to the code could be used as grounds for a complaint if a spiteful resident sees a dog urinating outside.
Even if the complaint did not result in anything, it still takes time and resources away from the police department which must follow-up on complaints. Vedder agreed, and suggested rewording the section. Butts suggested rewording the section in question to specifically address cats spraying on properties
“We could sit here all day and come up with hypotheticals about how we’re going to violate every law we have,” Butts said.
The council members voted and the resolution failed. It will now go back to the committee.
They also voted unanimously to pass an ordinance expanding the corporate limits of the city. Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said Minn-Kota Ag Products had requested annexation for their property into the corporate limits.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 1.
