Breckenridge City Council members began their Monday, July 18 meeting by an introduction to the new North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. Rod Flanigan.
Flanigan said he has been in town for about three weeks and told the council he used to serve on a city council as well. The introduction served as a segue into an invitation to an NDSCS event happening Aug. 21.
There will be an event welcoming students back to the campus from 4-8 p.m. and everyone is invited. Flanigan didn’t have every single detail yet as he is working out logistics, but his interest in being a part of the Twin Towns Area communities was evident.
He also mentioned getting local businesses involved by having them set up booths during the event.
Later, the council heard a recommendation from Director of Public Service Neal Crocker, that the city should not move forward on any street improvement projects for this year. He said the bids they received were far over the budget for the projects, even if they only included the bare minimums in the proposal.
The council listened to his recommendation and seemed to agree with postponing any projects until next year.
During Mayor Russ Wilson’s comments at the end of the meeting he recognized the Breckenridge Fire Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office for the work they did in last week’s grain bin rescue. Thanks to both responding agencies, the man was able to be rescued effectively.
All items on the agenda were approved unanimously. Rick Busko was the only council member absent from the meeting.
The next meeting will be held Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. in Breckenridge City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.