Breck Family Aquatic Center hires manager, asst. manager

Breckenridge High School business teacher Derek Grahn and paraeducator Darcie Cribb were hired as the new Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) manager and assistant manager, respectively.
The BFAC is hoping to operate regular hours during the summer, and depending on staffing, it is slated to open in early June, Grahn said. According to the current COVID-19 guidelines, the pool will need to operate at 50 percent, or about 150 people, but guidelines are changing each week as more people get vaccinated.
Grahn said he will continue working at the school, but take on the managerial position over summer break. He has a flexible schedule over the summer being a teacher, and his background is a good fit for the role, he said.
“My goal was to make sure that they’d be able to open,” Grahn said.
Grahn is used to being busy over the summer. Last year, he began a painting company, and the year before that, he was the youth program director and helped run all the youth sports programs over the summer.
The business teacher has experience hiring people and knows a lot of the youth who will likely be working at the pool. He is also familiar with scheduling, ordering supplies and concessions and handling payroll.
“I’m just excited to see it be open again,” Grahn said. “Obviously we’ve gone through a lot of crazy times, and not having the pool open last year was pretty disappointing. For a lot of our community, the kids from elementary through high school spend a lot of time out there, so just having the opportunity to give the members of our community something that they’ll enjoy and be able to do something out of the house is what I’m most looking forward to.”
The former BFAC manager Jeannie Schreiner retired in 2020, after serving as manager for 11 years. Schreiner’s parting request was that the city hire an assistant manager to help with the many duties the manager role entails.
Cribb and Grahn have worked together at the school, so Grahn said he is looking forward to running the BFAC with her this summer. Cribb has the proper pool certifications and will likely assist with lifeguard training and oversight.
The pool needs around seven lifeguards on staff in order to operate on a daily basis, Grahn said, and they’re looking for candidates. As a business teacher, he is eager to help ease students into what could be their first job.
“Giving the lifeguards and some of our young adults who will be starting to get into the workforce (an opportunity), just allowing them to have some experience and gain some of those workforce-ready skills, that’s something I really enjoy, too,” Grahn said.
Individuals interested in applying to be a lifeguard can contact Grahn at grahnd@breckenridge.k12.mn.us.
