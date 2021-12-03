Breck Family Community Center hosting array of winter events

The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Family Community Center has made it a mission to foster a safe, welcoming environment for youth and to host free, fun events for the whole family to enjoy. The month of December doesn’t disappoint, as the FCC has an event lineup for every week.
FCC Manager Mandy Steinberger said it is important to her to offer barrier-free events that allow families to connect with their children. For many residents, the community center is an emblem of their own past, something nostalgic to share with their children or grandchildren.
“Having events there is about bringing community and family together and I think everybody has been reminded of just how important that is,” Steinberger said. “Just having those connections does the heart so good.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, the FCC is hosting a game table challenge for ages 10 and up during the after school program from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Winners get a baked treat from Econofoods, and even those who don’t win get a small something. On Friday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, the FCC is hosting a pool tournament for ages 10 and up during the after school program from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Winners get a free combo plate.
Next Saturday, Dec. 11, the FCC will take part in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s Cookie Crawl. The community center will be open from 1-6 p.m., and “crawlers” can add a Christmas M&M-chocolate chip cookie to their tins. The center will also be giving out free hot chocolate and cider and invites community members to stay a while with their young ones. Anyone who attends can enter their name into a drawing for a “12 Days of Grinchmas” hot chocolate set featuring flavors like gingerbread, amaretto and candy cane. A winner will be drawn Monday, Dec. 13.
On Dec. 22, the FCC will host their Christmas party, featuring movies, snacks, door prizes, beverages, games, pizza and a children’s coloring contest. The event runs from 1:15-5:30 p.m., with the movie set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Attendees can buy a slice of pizza for $2.75 or buy two slices and a drink for $6. Coloring contest winners will be announced by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
Finally, the FCC will wrap up 2021 with a British New Year’s Eve celebration from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Because the celebratory fireworks in the U.K. are shot off at 6 p.m. central time, area youth can enjoy the holiday at a more reasonable hour. The event will feature games, door prizes, free treats and a photo booth.
The FCC is also typically open on the weekends for ice skating and sledding during the winter months, but the weather has been too warm to keep ice and snow on the ground.
Steinberger said she has been getting a steady flow of youth in the community center for her after school program this year. There are a few students that show up without fail. She thinks part of the reason for the steady attendance was being able to open right at the beginning of the school year.
“I’m grateful for being able to start at the beginning of the school year,” Steinberger said. “The kids love that we are open. The more that they know we’re there at the beginning of the school year every year, the more that we’ll get the consistency.”
Fundraising helps the community center stay open for the entirety of the school year. Steinberger said she won’t yet know the FCC’s standing until she assesses it at the beginning of the new year.
After Christmas, Steinberger said she may look into holding another fundraiser for the community center.
