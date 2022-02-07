Breck Family Community center to host ‘Love Our Youth’ event

There is no better month than February to exemplify the Breckenridge community’s depth of care for each other and for the youth, Breckenridge Family Community Center (FCC) Manager Mandy Steinberger said.
Throughout the month, the FCC is hosting a “Love Our Youth” fundraiser to raise money for its continued operation throughout the end of the school year.
“The theme of Valentine’s Day really does speak to the care of our community. There’s a love of our community and a love of our youth, and I didn’t think there’d be a better month to do something love-themed,” she said.
While the FCC is accepting free-will donations all month long, the main “Love Our Youth” event will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and will include free skating, snowshoeing, sledding and indoor games like pool, cornhole and a coloring contest for children aged 1-15. Youth have the opportunity to win door prizes and the coloring contest winners — announced Monday, Feb. 14 — will receive a movie night kit. In the case of bad weather, the event will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
“It’s just a simple main event that allows us to show what we have to offer and to provide people within our community something fun to do in the month when things seem to get more nice and friendly for outdoor activities,” Steinberger said.
Steinberger said she also chose the winter month to host the fundraiser because the FCC sees the highest attendance as temperatures plummet. Dependent on enough funding, the FCC aims to be open for free afterschool activities throughout the school year, Steinberger said. On weekdays, they are open from 3:15-5:30 p.m.
During the winter months, the FCC acts as a warming house on Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. for outdoor ice skating, sledding and snowshoeing. Indoor activities like pool, air hockey, ping pong, foosball and board games are also available during the weekend hours.
It is the first year the FCC is hosting a fundraiser like “Love Our Youth,” Steinberger said, but she hopes to make it an annual event. For its flagship year, Steinberger doesn’t have a fundraising goal — anything will help.
It isn’t the first new event the FCC has rolled out during the 2021-2022 school year. The FCC hosted the first annual Family Fitness Night fundraiser in August 2021. Steinberger said her staff has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of the community center.
Steinberger’s staff include assistant manager Mandy Nelson, NDSCS student McKenzie Johnson and her son, Thadius Steinberger.
“They each have what they bring to the Family Community Center, and I really couldn’t do it without them,” she said.
