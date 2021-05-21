Breck Family Community Center winds down successful year

Despite another challenging school year for students, the Breckenridge Family Community Center was able to remain open through most of it and provide a safe and welcoming environment for youth.
Over the month of May, the center has been hosting pool and ping pong tournaments. The final ping pong tournament will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, FCC Manager Mandy Steinberger said. The final pool tournament will align with an end-of-year pizza party from 12-4 p.m. Friday, May 28. The FCC will close for the summer on the last day of school, Thursday, June 3.
“I think the pandemic reminded us how much we need each other,” Steinberger said. “We were never meant to be alone.”
The month’s events have been well-attended, she said. Her assistant manager, Mandy Nelson, has been a huge help in facilitating the tournaments, Steinberger said.
Any youth aged 10-17 can partake, with snacks as the prize for winners. The ping pong tournaments tend to be more relaxed, while the pool tournaments have lasted up to three hours and have had some intense competitors.
The ideas behind the tournaments, which took place for the first time this year, mostly came from the youth, Steinberger said. She allowed them to decide what prizes they wanted and how competitive the games would be.
For the pool tournaments, the winner gets a free combo plate from the center. The winners of the ping pong tournaments receive a baked good from Econofoods, and all participants receive a mini-candy bar.
“A big part of the draw in has just been some of those kids keeping their position as champion, and part of it is winning the combo plate,” Steinberger laughed. “The other part is hanging out and getting to compete.”
May’s events mark the end of a successful year for the FCC. It was not without challenges, Steinberger said, but she is pleased they were able to stay open for the majority of the school year.
The community center still managed to host events throughout the year despite the pandemic, including a holiday coloring contest and a November game night. Next year, Steinberger is hoping to regain some normalcy.
“Since opening back up, it’s been pretty successful,” Steinberger said.
Although the center may not be open over the summer, Steinberger still has plans. She is in the midst of building a pollinator garden outside the FCC. The Pretty Bloomers Garden Club offered to provide flowers and manpower at a low cost. Nelson’s husband, a former landscaper, will assist with putting the garden in.
She also plans to host a T-shirt fundraiser over the summer. The design is already finalized. The shirts will come in fluorescent green and purple and will read, “Breck Quarantine Center Survivor,” with an image of a hazmat suit. The shirts are designed by local Lucas Mayes, through his company Ambitiously Lazy Apparel.
Steinberger said she is always considering ways to fundraise for the center so that it can consistently stay open throughout school years. With the installation of the Breckenridge Dog Park in front of the FCC, she hopes the center receives new attention from youth and community members alike.
