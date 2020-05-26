Breck Fire Department to rebuild new tanker

The Breckenridge Fire Department will be working on rebuilding an army surplus truck into a tanker that will allow for the department to spray water while driving at the same time. The truck is expected to be rebuilt and finished in fall 2020.
Fire Chief Nathan Summerville for Breckenridge, Minnesota, explained that for over the past years, the department has been working to replace its oldest tanker that is a model from 1985.
The department has been applying for various grants for the last 4-5 years for approximately $240,000 which would pay for a new tanker. However, they have not received any grants.
“We were able to acquire an Army surplus truck that is a 2009 truck with only 900 miles and it’s got four-wheel drive,” Summerville said.
After receiving multiple quotes, Summerville determined that to remodel the Army truck and add a tanker on to it, it would cost and could not exceed $140,000.
“The current tanker holds approximately 2,000 gallons of water and this one would hold 3,000 gallons and we are looking forward to getting that built,” he said.
Another key importance to the tanker would be that it would allow the department to drive the tanker while simultaneously pumping and spraying water.
“We don’t have anything right now that you can pump water and drive at the same time,” Summerville said. “Out in the townships we serve, we take care of any kind of ditch fires along the fire tracks, which we commonly do. Any kind of those scenarios would be a good use of the tanker. It’s also good because there are less chances that the guys have to get out and pump on the roadside. It’s something that we would be really beneficial.”
At the recent City Council meeting, council members voted to approve providing funding for this project.
For the $140,000, $40,000 will come out of the capital outlay fund and the remaining balance will come out of the rural fire fund, City Administrator Renae Smith explained.
Summerville said that the tanker is expected to be complete later this fall.
