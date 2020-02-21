Breck junior awarded Top Mathlete

Junior Austin Erickson was awarded Breckenridge High School’s top mathlete at the last week’s fifth and final meet in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Each school in the West Central Division conference receives this individual award based on their cumulative score among five meets.
“He’s a good student,” Mathlete Advisor Stan Goldade said.
Erickson predominantly tested in algebra and geometry, earning himself top mathlete out of the 15 Breckenridge mathletes.
Minnesota high school students from Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Alexandria and Moorhead competed in a series of math categories to gain the highest points to win a spot to state for the West Central Division.
Those categories are algebra, geometry, trigonometry and pre-calculus.
Students choose two categories to test in and compete with their math skills. After the students compete in an exam, their points are totaled, and eight students are chosen from each school to form a school team for team competition, all while earning individual points.
“Erickson always scored high enough to be on the team every meet,” Goldade said. “He actually had a perfect score on one of his tests.”
Erickson ultimately finished in eighth place in Section 6A and additionally received second Team All-Conference honors.
“We have some good kids and we are all really looking forward to our tri-college math contest and have more shot,” Goldade said.
The Minnesota State High School Mathematics League sponsors mathletes competitions which are held at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.
