Breck Port Authority discuss housing development

The Breckenridge Port Authority discussed available lots for housing development at their Wednesday, June 9 meeting.
The port authority currently has 38 lots for sale in the city. Incentives like 50 percent off the price of lots, a basic utility fee and the first 3,000 gallons of water and sewer per month free through the first year are being offered to buyers.
Last month, the Wilkin County Board determined a rough breakdown of the Fargo-Moorhead diversion settlement, and how it will be allocated. The commissioners tentatively determined $4 million would go toward housing development and rehabilitation.
A Breckenridge Port Authority subcommittee got to work designing a plan for the housing development that could be submitted to the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority. According to the plan, development will take place in three subdivisions: Gewalt Park, Heritage Estates and Heritage South.
Legal Administrative Secretary Liane Mauch and Chris Loehr, building code official, met with Steve Kent — one of two SVEDA board members from Breckenridge— to discuss how they should proceed with planning for housing development. There was some urgency to create a plan because SVEDA is looking to submit requests for proposals (RFPs) to contractors soon, City Administrator Renae Smith said.
“They wanted as much information as they can get before they do an RFP for contractors,” Smith said. “We just wanted to get our stuff in right away to facilitate that.”
The plan consists of nine lot proposals and five homes that could be candidates for rehabilitation. It was approved by the port authority Wednesday and will go to SVEDA next, Mauch said.
The Breckenridge residential lot proposals were listed in order of priority, meaning the first on the list would ideally be the first home built. The list includes:
- two-story, four bedroom home in the Gewalt Park Addition with a land price of $38,685
- one-level fourplex in the City of Breckenridge with a land price of $49,045
- two-story, four bedroom home in the Heritage South Addition with a land price of $19,380
- slab-on-grade three bedroom home in the Gewalt Park Addition with a land price of $38,685
- split-level, three bedroom home in the City of Breckenridge with a land price of $24,523
- one-level duplex in the Heritage South Addition with a land price of $38,760
- two-story, four bedroom home in the Gewalt Park Addition with a land price of $42,743
- two-level duplex in the City of Breckenridge with a land price of $40,608
- slab-on-grade three bedroom home in the second Southside Addition with a land price of $10,938
The land prices do not reflect the current 50-percent-off incentive port authority is offering on its lots in case no action is taken until the following year, Mauch said. Kent wanted enough new homes for older individuals to be able to easily get into.
“We didn’t want any twin homes in Gewalt, we didn’t think it’d be appropriate there, and we didn’t want to waste lots on that,” Mauch said.
The plan also includes five existing homes that would be good candidates for rehabilitation. All five of the homes were built in the 1900s, and one at the start of the 20th century. The current values of the homes range from $31,700-$94,600.
“This would be a great program that could help many younger families or lower to moderate income families to afford their own home, while at the same time helping to stabilize or grow our population and increase our tax base,” the plan states.
