Breck Public Schools moves forward with comfort dog

Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson brought an update on the comfort dog to the Breckenridge School Board at a Wednesday, March 16 meeting.
The board previously approved Erickson to pursue the project during a Jan. 19 meeting. Erickson informed the board they had already raised $10,000 from donations to purchase a comfort dog from Interquest C.A.R.E.S., an organization that selects, trains and places a labrador or golden retriever in schools.
The dog would have one “owner” and multiple handlers. The “owner” would be responsible for taking care of the animal after school hours and covering food and vet costs. However, the dog would ultimately be owned by the school, meaning if the “owner” were to move on from their position at Breckenridge Public Schools, the dog would stay, Daily News previously reported.
The school currently works with Interquest Detection Canines, dogs specially trained to sniff out drugs and other contraband. Sara Fox, owner of Interquest of Northern Minnesota, is attempting to launch an Interquest C.A.R.E.S. site in Minnesota. Erickson said the comfort dog’s “owner” and handlers would no longer need to travel to Houston for training.
“What’s awesome is the dog will be trained right here,” Erickson said. “... Sara has three puppies and she surprised us yesterday with a visit from one of them that is a potential candidate for here,” Erickson said. “A few of us got to meet Raven. She’s 13 weeks old now, so we’re looking at her potentially being our dog. She’s just the sweetest, softest thing. It’s exciting times.”
The next step is signing a contract and delivering a $1,000 deposit. The training and implementation process is expected to take about a year.
The school board also heard from Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson, who shared that the Portrait of a Graduate project is up and running. Students will make an online portfolio of their school work and achievements beginning in seventh grade. The DECA students are planning to host a job fair in May, and Peterson said he’s hoping to get professionals from Richland and Wilkin counties involved.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand gave an update on the facilities follow-up survey. The survey opened March 1 and will close March 25.
“We’re just trying to get the word out the best we can,” Strand said.
He hopes to see over 400 respondents, ideally from the people who voted in support of or against the bond referendum last November. The survey can be taken online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WVR52KW or can be mailed and returned in-person. Strand said copies of the survey are available at the Foxhome, Minnesota, post office, the Kent, Minnesota, Vantage Bank and the Wolverton, Minnesota, post office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.