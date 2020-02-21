Breck school board discusses constitutional amendment

The Breckenridge School Board addressed a constitutional amendment that would transform education in Minnesota.
The proposed amendment would change the language of the Minnesota Constitution regarding an equal right to quality education.
“I think the intent is very good,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “The intent I think is wrapped around closing the achievement gap in Minnesota and taking a look at what other states are doing to very intentionally work toward that end.”
The change in language to the amendment raises concern about funding, criteria and measurement of quality education.
“Is this good? Is this going to be good for students in public schools?” Board Member Brett Johnson questioned. “When they say things like this it really worries me because the only thing they can do is penalize us if we aren’t meeting criteria.”
Cordes and Johnson both stated that there is currently no talk of funding penalties in regard to the bill proposal. Brett also questioned the criteria and measurements being used to determine the quality of education public schools are providing.
“It’s in its very infant stages. It’s in that stage of investigation and questioning because some of the language has implications for what does it mean to have quality and equal education and who judges that and who is ultimately responsible,” Cordes said. “We are a long way from this being brought to a vote but it starts the conversation of ‘Is there something that we can do better or different?’ Do I believe the intent is good? Yes. It’s just very difficult to craft language that doesn’t have loopholes.”
The original language of Art. XIII, Sec. 1 of Minnesota’s constitution reads:
“Uniform System of Public Schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it is the duty of the legislature to establish a general and uniform system of public schools. The legislature shall make such provisions by taxation or otherwise as will secure a thorough and efficient system of public schools throughout the state.”
The proposed amendment would change that language to read:
“Equal Right to Quality Public Education. All children have a fundamental right to a quality public education that fully prepares them with the skills necessary for participation in the economy, our democracy, and society, as measured against uniform achievement standards set forth by the state. It is a paramount duty of the state to ensure quality public schools that fulfill this fundamental right.”
The proposal came from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page after research from the Minneapolis Fed showed educational disparities. Both claim that changing the language of “adequate” to “quality” education will create more accountability for the state.
According to the research, low-income white children, children of color and American Indian children in the state have far worse educational outcomes than children from higher-income families.
The proposed amendment would first require a majority of lawmakers in both chambers of the state’s legislature to approve the idea. If the idea passes through the legislature, it would then go onto a statewide ballot and Minnesota’s voters would decide.
Daily News will follow this proposal as it develops. The next school board meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the elementary school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.