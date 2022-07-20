The Breckenridge School Board met bright and early for their regular meeting, Wednesday, July 20, to discuss regular business, including items relating to the 2022-23 school year. Board Members Justin Neppl and Shawn Roberts were the only members absent from the 7 a.m. meeting.
The meeting began with a unanimous approval of the agenda and the consent agenda, including four new hires — Paige Martelle, SLP (FF Sp Ed Co-op), Tammy Bishop, K-4 music teacher, Jordan Snyder, elementary teacher and Stephanie Pausch, administrative assistant. The consent agenda also included the resignation of administrative assistant Justine Braun after just over a month on the job.
According to Superintendent Brad Strand, Braun accepted a position in social work that she applied to around the same time as her position with the school district. With this change, longtime administrative assistant Cathy Affield retired from her retirement to come back and assist the board. The position is posted again, but as of the meeting there were no applicants yet. Many board members and other employees thanked Affield for her assistance.
The board was unable to accept the resignation of Strand, but plans to hold a special meeting once they have a new superintendent hired.
A date for this meeting has not been chosen yet, but the board has offered a three-year contract to a candidate. At the Tuesday, July 19 meeting, the candidate agreed to move into contract negotiations with the board. Nothing is concrete yet, but the board was very impressed with the candidate during their deliberations.
The only old business the board had to deal with were bids on their old out-of-use buses. The board unanimously moved to accept the highest bid for each bus.
New business included 2022-23 board goals, Minnesota organization memberships, contracts and the 2022-23 employee handbook, all approved unanimously.
Board goals stayed the same from the previous year, and the employee handbook stayed relatively the same, other than some sections. The board also renewed their memberships with Minnesota School Boards Association, Minnesota Rural Education Association and the Minnesota State High School League. All organizations that Strand and board president Brett Johnson said were good for the school to be part of.
The board approved a new three-year contract with the Custodian Union which would decrease benefits in some areas but increase salary instead. They also renewed a contract for the next school year with Wilkin County Public Health.
There should be a special meeting prior to the next regular board meeting, approving the contract for a new superintendent and accepting Strand’s resignation. The next regular meeting will be held Aug. 17, in the Breckenridge Elementary School boardroom.
