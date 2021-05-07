Breck School Board hears Infinity Center idea

Bruce Yaggie presented the Infinity Center idea to the Breckenridge School Board during a special, informational meeting Friday, May 7.
Superintendent Diane Cordes said the meeting was held to discuss whether the idea should be presented in the community survey they are drafting with the community task force. The final draft of the survey will be approved May 19, ahead of the second community engagement meeting Sunday, May 23.
The Infinity Center would ideally include a children’s discovery center, two basketball courts, Skywalkers Trampoline Park and a hockey arena, Daily News previously reported. Currently, it is planned to be built into the former Mycogen Seeds building, at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 210 in Breckenridge.
“There’s money raised … If there’s a way we could do a public-private situation, and merge these programs together, I think we’ve got the chance to get an amazing facility to the town of Breckenridge,” Yaggie said.
A new school could be on the docket if there is community support. The Minnesota Department of Education suggests 40-50 acres be available for a pre-K-12 facility. A facility of that size would fit into the surrounding area by the Mycogen Seeds building.
Yaggie said he thinks the time is right to try to push something of this scale. He said he believes it can happen if they market it right and achieve a public-private partnership between the school district, city, county and Infinity Center community group.
The next step would be to sit down with all of those entities and determine if the project can move forward, Yaggie said.
“It’s almost like beet harvest,” Yaggie said. “You gotta find a way to make everybody work together, just for a little bit.”
Jacqui Coleman, president and CEO of Ingensa Inc., said they don’t yet know what the tax impact of a new school and the Infinity Center would be. One of the tasks Coleman and her team took on as consultants for the district was working with the Infinity Center group to see what the project could look like in conjunction with a new school.
School board member Shawn Roberts said they must make it clear to the community what could happen to the old school buildings if they were to build a new school. Some people in the community do not want a new building that would leave behind empty buildings, she said.
Coleman said they are looking to polish the plan with the community task force — including the actual structure and the cost of it — within the coming weeks before the May 23 meeting. They need to draft the survey and begin work with the task force to gauge their response to the idea, Coleman said.
“Communication is always occurring, and once you get the people onboard, you want to continue that communication,” she said.
