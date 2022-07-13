In a special Breckenridge School Board meeting Tuesday, July 12, the board unanimously offered to move into job negotiations with a candidate for superintendent. The candidate, 12 days retired at the time of the interview, will not be working full-time if he decides to accept the job offer.
Jon Kringen has 27 years of experience and over 40 years in the education field. He spent his past 14 years in Long Prairie, Minnesota as the superintendent at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District. Before that he spent two years at a school district in Mahnomen, Minnesota and 11 years at a school district in Enderlin, North Dakota.
The 50-minute interview was structured closer to a conversation with the school board, rather than a traditional question-and-answer interview. Members of the board, most prominently Shawn Roberts, Steve Arnhalt and Brett Johnson, posed questions to Kringen, and he had the opportunity to candidly reply and ask questions too..
In one moment, Kringen asked a question about what board members on one side of the room wanted most in a candidate. “This side of the room has been pretty quiet,” he said, referring to Justin Neppl, Ty Mikkelson and Marc Hasbargen.
“I’m looking for stability,” Neppl replied. This differed from a previous consensus where most board members noted they wanted an experienced candidate.
If Kringen accepts the position, the district will have a year of stability with someone so qualified. This also gives the board time to post for a full superintendent position early in the 2022-23 school year for the 2023-24 school year.
After the board offered to move into negotiations with Kringen they brought him back into the room to offer the position. He told the board he would have an answer for them by Thursday, July 14, after long conversations about the decision with his wife.
No other candidates were interviewed at this time, and according to Johnson, most of the other candidates have no superintendent experience or very little. Johnson also said in this meeting that Neppl, Hasbargen and Clayton Ernst all plan to re-run for their positions that are up for election in November.
Daily News will update this story as more information is made available.
