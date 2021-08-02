Breck School Board votes to forward proposal for new school to MDE

The Breckenridge School Board voted unanimously to forward a proposal for a new school to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) at a special meeting held Monday morning, Aug. 2.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand said MDE can hold proposals for up to 60 days. Early voting for the Nov. 2 election begins Sept. 17, so the next steps will need to move fast. The whole process of renewing the operating levy and pursuing a bond referendum has been delayed due to COVID-19, school board President Brett Johnson said.
“This process was supposed to be going on a year ago, but we got nothing done during the COVID stuff,” Johnson said.
If MDE approves the proposal, the school board will ideally approve the language for ballot questions at their regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The first question will be related to a renewal of the current operating levy and an increase of around $150 per taxpayer. The second question will be related to whether or not to build a new Pre-K-12 school on a site that is yet to be determined. The third question — contingent upon question two — will be related to a hockey rink with one sheet of ice.
“As a school district, our job will not be to try to convince people to vote yes. Our job will be to educate people and inform people about the situation and communicate that information out. As a school district, we will be very careful that we’re not telling people how to vote,” Strand said.
Strand said the school board is moving forward with Option D, building a new school and connecting it with a community center, because it received the most support among the 400 community survey respondents.
The total estimated cost of the facility changes is $84.5 million, financed over 29 years. The tax impact could change depending on decisions made regarding the existing high school building, Strand said.
The MDE reviews all proposals for public school facility changes. The state entity acts as a sort of watchdog for taxpayers, Strand said. Because of the Ag2School tax credit, a large portion of the project would be funded by state taxpayers and not local taxpayers.
“When the school writes something up for the Minnesota Department of Ed, if we talked about a community center, that would be a big ‘no’ because it needs to be for educational purposes,” Strand said. “A community center is not what the Minnesota Department of Ed is interested in financing.”
The MDE is interested in schools, not in community buildings, Strand said. The proposal reflects this.
Next, a “Yes” committee will also need to be started. Since the school board and district cannot advocate for one way or another, a grassroots committee will need to be formed to help promote the plans to the community and identify people who will vote “yes,” Johnson said.
“Individually, we participate in something like that — I think we got that cleared the last couple of times on these referendum votes. We just won’t be leading the charge,” Johnson said.
