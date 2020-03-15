Breckenridge Studio 6 teachers Michelle Monson and Jordan Christensen held a career fair for 48 students on Friday, March 13. This is the third year that the career fair has been held.
In groups of three, students spent five minutes practicing their communication skills to learn about regional businesses. Members from businesses introduced themselves, the organization and what other careers the company has to offer.
“We bring in people from around the community to expose the students to local careers in the area,” Monson said. “This is actually the most people we have had turn out to this event so far. It’s great.”
The career fair came on the heels of project that students have been working on. Monson explained that students were tasked with a simulation of choosing a career, creating a budget and doing their income taxes to help them practice real-world experiences. The students chose a house, car, entertainment, pets and other variable expenses to calculate their personalized budget.
“The project really opens their eyes to how much money their parents are spending,” Monson said. “At the end of their project, students will do a write-up and present their entire portfolio to their parents.”
Those that attended were: Attorney Jason Butts, Ross Pietruszewski with RDO Equipment, Belinda Slettedahl with Vision Ford, Jamie Neppl with Tiny Tykes, Kyle Armitage with North Dakota State College of Science Culinary, Dr. Kristi Englad with Essentia Health, Chief Kris Karlgaard and Detective Sgt. Jackson Kriel with Breckenridge Police Department, Valeri Nelson with Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Devry Klocke with Otter Tail Power, Shawn Roberts with Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy Inc, Dr. Zach Maas with Cook Chiropractics, Corey Kratcha with c2renew, Zach Hatting with Interstate Engineering, Frank Stanko and Arianna Appell with Daily News, Steve Neppl with Wilkin County Highway Department and Comdel.
