Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission welcomed a new member and held elections for the board on Monday, April 20.
Nate Summerville is the newest member of the board, replacing Mark Lorenz who retired in March and had served for 27 years. After
After Lorenz’s retirement, the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota placed an ad in the Daily News newspaper, which Summerville wrote a letter of inquiry and was soon after appointed to become a member of the commission.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity,” Summerville said. “I have some background in electrical and knowledge of how the city’s infrastructure works from working on it in the past. I know that the city of Breckenridge, having their own public utilities and services are very important and I thought and I want to help keep that going in Breckenridge.”
Summerville is part-owner of Summerville Electric in Breckenridge. He also went to school for electrical work that has given him experience and knowledge to benefit the city and the board when making decisions about local utilities.
“It’s easy to relate the issues and challenges that could come up because I am familiar with the issues already. I’m not just starting from scratch which really helps,” Summerville said. “My work has given me the opportunity to work on some stuff in the city of Breckenridge with the lift stations, water station, water plant and others. I have a fear amount of knowledge on the city’s electrical system and some of the challenges we could maybe face in the future.”
Summerville is married to Brittany Summerville and the couple has three children together, Brock, 10, Brinley, 7, and Brooklyn 3. He is also the city’s fire chief.
The commission held elections at their Monday meeting which resulted in Dennis Larson as president, Gordon Martinson as vice president and Glen Rakos as secretary-treasurer.
In other news, the water plant has not run at full capacity due to a chlorine-feed concern. Director of Public Services Neil Crocker is working with contractors to determine the issue to reach full capacity. Otherwise, he said the plant is running well.
The next scheduled meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
