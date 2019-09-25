Breckenridge announces homecoming court and activities

Homecoming at Breckenridge High School is from Sunday, Sept. 29 through Friday Oct. 4. The homecoming court is, top left to right, Tyson Piechowski, James Finkral, Jack Aigner, Connor Peterman and Carson Hought; bottom left to right, Maegan Bellmore, Madi Larson, Emma Ihland, Kayley Ceroll and Riley Lorenz.

In celebration of homecoming and alumni, Breckenridge High School has chosen its court and planned a week of activities for students. Homecoming week will be Sunday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 4.

Students from the high school voted for the following to be on homecoming court: for girls, Megan Bellmore, Madelyn Larson, Emma Ihland, Kayley Ceroll and Riley Lorenz and for boys, Tyson Piechowski, James Finkral, Jack Aigner, Connor Petermann and Carson Hought. Coronation will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the high school gymnasium.

The week’s activities are as follows: Monday is dress up in your favorite pajamas and the activity will be musical chairs. Tuesday is character day and dodgeball. Wednesday is camo/blaze orange and school-wide kahoot. Thursday is Hawaiian/tacky tourist day and a talent show/lip sync battle. Friday is school spirit day and pep fest.

Friday’s football game will be held at 7 p.m. at Breckenridge versus Hawley.

