In the Monday, Nov. 21 Breckenridge City Council meeting, most action focused on internal affairs for city employees. The 21-minute meeting focused on extra trainer-compensation, sick leave donation, telework policies and expenditure policies.
In a move that will save the city approximately $5,000 per employee they train, employees who hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) will be paid extra to do the training in-house. Meeting minutes do not specify how much more these trainers will be paid, however, whatever the bonus is, it must be approved by the local union first.
The council also passed a resolution that would modify a section of the Breckenridge personnel policy handbook, allowing retiring employees to donate their sick leave to other employees. Making another change to the handbook, council members unanimously voted to add language to existing telework policies.
According to meeting minutes, working from home is permitted, but parameters weren’t in place. So, the new policy will contain more information which clearly defines each item in more detail.
Another approved resolution will allow the city to use funds for recognitions, dues and meals at various meetings. The council had a consensus to base recognition on total years of service, according to meeting minutes.
Exiting-council member Rick Busko informed the council that he was approached about the city receiving a light show display donation. They talked about placing it in Welles Memorial Park or in front of the Wilkin County Courthouse to prevent vandalization. No action was taken, but Busko was tasked with obtaining more information on the unit.
In the mayor’s comment section of the meeting, Mayor Russ Wilson offered his condolences to the family of past city council member Jim Gill who recently died from a heart attack.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, in the Breckenridge City Hall.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.