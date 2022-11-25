In the Monday, Nov. 21 Breckenridge City Council meeting, most action focused on internal affairs for city employees. The 21-minute meeting focused on extra trainer-compensation, sick leave donation, telework policies and expenditure policies.

In a move that will save the city approximately $5,000 per employee they train, employees who hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) will be paid extra to do the training in-house. Meeting minutes do not specify how much more these trainers will be paid, however, whatever the bonus is, it must be approved by the local union first.



