With a 5-0 vote, Breckenridge City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 18 approving the establishment of an Arts Committee in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Erin Gunderson and other art committee members attended the city council meeting to speak on behalf of and support of the establishment of the committee.
The establishment and future projects will add color and pride to the Breckenridge community, Gunderson said.
The committee intends to apply for state grants to allow the city to receive funding for certain artistic projects and events within the community. Some of the grants that will be submitted require the city to be the recipient and manager of the funds.
“We are currently working on a $10,000 grant that we could use for art projects within the city,” Gunderson said.
This grant would be split between visual and performing art initiatives and is expected to be reviewed next week.
The current initiative for a visual art project is to hire artist Sean McCann, a Wahpeton native, to paint along the flood wall. The committee would first require approval from city council before moving forward on the project.
The 180-foot flood wall discussed would be between the bridge entering Breckenridge from the west on Minnesota Avenue up to the Thrifty White building. The arts committee is in contact with the pharmacy to address private property concerns.
“We are looking at including historical elements on the flood wall to focus on the community,” Gunderson said.
McCann suggested the mural on the flood wall be very colorful as vehicles driving 30 miles per hour into town won’t be able to recognize fine details.
Mayor Russ Wilson appointed Council Member Josh Lauritsen as the council’s liaison to the art committee.
In other city council news, a resolution to authorize an agreement between the Missouri River Energy Services and the city for administrative services was postponed for the next council meeting.
The resolution was recommended by the city’s Public Utilities Commission to enter into the agreement to continue to provide and to receive the allocation of federal hydroelectricity. The agreement will help streamline the payments that are made for power and will allow for better planning and utilization of peak power needs, the resolution stated.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Breckenridge City Hall.
