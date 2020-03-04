Eight Breckenridge High School students attended the 2020 DECA State Career Development Conference (SCDC) March 1-3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Unfortunately, the students did not qualify for final rounds. However, the BHS DECA chapter was awarded a Chapter Achievement Award for the Membership Campaign by increasing its membership by over 100 percent.
Additionally, BHS senior’s Isabel Friederichs and Claire Aigner were recognized as Outstanding Members for the BHS’s chapter. DECA Advisor Derek Grahn was recognized as an Outstanding Advisor through the nomination by members.
“State is more content specific exams versus district. In terms of preparing, for districts, we cover topics more generally. At the state level, there is a much larger pool of topics covered,” Grahn said.
Nearly 2,500 Minnesota students competed in five different categories during the SCDC: skills, written, roleplay, chapter events and operational research projects.
The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The organization’s competitive events program allows students to compete in more than 50 events focused in the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality and marketing.
“We have a young team. One freshman, five sophomores and two seniors. This year was mostly a learning experience. Getting a lay of the land so next year we’ll be even more prepared and competitive,” Grahn said. “The kids were awesome. They were very respectful and well behaved. I think they enjoyed it quite a bit. It was a lot of fun.”
The DECA BHS students who qualified for state are Friederichs, Aigner, Maegan Bellmore, Morgan Bruns, Tori Undem, Rachel Gowin and Riley Finkral. Friederichs and Bellmore have attended state DECA for three years in a row.
All Minnesota DECA members were competing to earn a spot to attend the International Career Development Conference. The international competition is scheduled to be held in Nashville, Tennessee April 29-May 2. More than 10,000 DECA members throughout the globe will demonstrate their college and career knowledge and skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.