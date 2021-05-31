Breckenridge band receives surprise $2,500 grant

“Best email ever!” Breckenridge Public Schools Band Director Emily Christensen said.
She was referring to a message she received from the district’s business manager, Neil Kusler, that informed her the band was awarded a $2,500 Bayer/Monsanto grant.
Christensen said deciding what to do with the funds was a collaborative effort with her students. They decided the best use of the grant money would be to buy better equipment like music stands, chairs and music stand racks.
It was a complete surprise, Christensen said, and all thanks to a long-time supporter of the band, Marilyn Dohman. Dohman’s twin grandsons play in the high school band. When Christensen announced the good news to her class, one of the twins proudly exclaimed, “That’s my grandma!”
Whoever applies for the Bayer/Monsanto grant can nominate an organization they want the funds to go to, Christensen said.
Dohman has always been supportive of the band, Christensen said. Years ago, Dohman handmade “B” banners that hang on the students’ music stands during concerts.
“She advocates for the band, and it’s really great,” Christensen said.
It’s not the first time the band has received a grant. In 2019, the band received over $5,000 from the Breckenridge Education Foundation for new percussion equipment. Still, there is plenty of room for improvement, she said. The biggest need for the band right now is more space, especially because the band has been growing each year.
“Each of the younger grades has more students than the grade before them,” Christensen said. “Eventually, I know I need a new baritone saxophone, some new french horns, some bigger instruments like that.”
Many students own or rent their own instruments, but the school also has a supply of instruments for students who want to play, but may not have access to an instrument otherwise. The younger students, like the fifth and sixth graders, typically benefit from the school’s supply of instruments, Christensen said.
The instrument supply was also built up through local generosity. Several years ago, the previous band director asked the community to donate instruments for students to use.
Christensen has a few theories as to why the band sizes are growing. The program has gained more stability in the last few years when Christensen came on. Before that, there was a lot of turnover, she said.
“I think the younger kids see the older kids play and perform and see how cool and fun it can be and get excited. I’m just trying to keep that going year after year,” she said.
The school administration and community have also been extremely supportive of the band. It was a goal of the administration a few years back to boost the music program, Christensen said.
“We’re seeing the results of that now,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.