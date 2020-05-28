Breckenridge bars and restaurants approved for outdoor seating

With an unanimous vote, Breckenridge City Council approved a temporary emergency ordinance allowing bars and restaurants to operate on outdoor public spaces. The decision was made during a special meeting held Thursday, May 29. Businesses such as The Wilkin, Casey’s Bar and Grumpy’s Bar and Grill in Breckenridge, Minnesota, are allowed to provide outdoor seating along the side of their buildings beginning Monday, June 1.
“With the governor’s order, bars and restaurants can open on June 1, but for outdoor seating only. We realize most of the establishments in town do not have outdoor patio seating. By passing this emergency ordinance we would allow them to use public spaces such as sidewalks and parking areas to use as outdoor seating areas,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders issued because of the coronavirus pandemic have closed bars and restaurants for indoor service, dramatically affecting the operations of these establishments. These closures have resulted in a decline in revenue, making these times particularly difficult for local businesses.
His recent order has allowed these places to resume serving customers come Monday, June 1, but for outdoor patio service only. The order is meant to alleviate some financial strain to these establishments.
Because the bars and restaurants in Breckenridge do not have outdoor seating, the city found a strong need to pass this ordinance which will allow local businesses to use nearby public spaces as a makeshift outdoor patio area.
The ordinance states that there is a pressing and emergent need for Breckenridge establishments to expeditiously, safely and efficiently sell goods and deliver services to the public so that businesses may continue to generate revenue.
Public sidewalks, parking spaces and alleys that are alongside the businesses building or directly adjacent to the building will be allowed to be used for outdoor patio seating.
“This would block off alleys, two alleys in particular. We wouldn’t be opening it nightly or using a portion of it for traffic,” police Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
While businesses will be occupying parts of public places, there are requirements and restrictions that the businesses must follow so as not to obstruct the community or violate city law.
Businesses must preserve a minimum of 5 feet in width for pedestrian traffic on sidewalks and they cannot block disabled person parking spaces or ramps. Businesses must also have the proper license to sell food and liquor.
This ordinance goes into effect Monday, June 1.
