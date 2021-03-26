Keeping in line with tradition, Breckenridge High School students celebrated Drive Your Tractor to School Day on Friday, March 26. The school's parking lot looked fuller than usual, with combines and old and new models of tractors dwarfing the cars. Rondo Weinkauf, who has worked in transportation for the schools for four decades, said this has been an annual oddity the last several years. 'It was a good turnout this year,' Weinkauf said. Some of the youth drove the tractors from out in the county, making for a cold ride in, he said.
featured
Breckenridge celebrates Drive Your Tractor to School Day
Audra Anderson
