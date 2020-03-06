Breckenridge Public School’s 7-12th grade students celebrated National FFA Week March 2-6 with dress-up days and a variety of activities.
“Thank you for a successful and fun FFA week,” Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Stephanie Hauger said at Friday’s pep rally, held at the middle-high school.
The Breckenridge FFA Club collected a total of $280 through Kiss the Goat, dodgeball, wear your hat to school, teachers wearing jeans to school and FFA stamps. This money will go towards competitions the club attends and other FFA-related activities.
“It’s a good time for the students to have this week because March is so busy for the students and staff,” Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said. “It’s been a good time and the students seem to be having a lot of fun along with.”
Grades 7-12 gathered in the gymnasium on Friday, March 6 watch the (un)lucky staff member win a kiss with junior Austin Erickson’s Nigerian Dwarf goat Little Debbie.
Peterson, art teacher Elizabeth Dub, social studies teacher Jake Purrier, English teacher Kelsey Christlieb and English teacher Alissa Helm were in competition for the kiss with Little Debbie. Each person had a bucket to which students and staff could put money into and whichever one had the most money at the end of the week got to kiss the goat. Ultimately, Purrier’s bucket had the most money to which students cheered “Pucker up, Purrier!”
Friday also featured its first in six years Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students had approached the school board asking if this day could be made possible. The school worked with the Breckenridge Police Department and city officials to make this request happen.
Students had dress-up days throughout the week respectively: All denim/blue, farmer, pajama, camo/blaze orange and flannel day. Each day also had an activity for the students: Chase the chicken – keep the balloon in the air, Kahoot, egg races, dodgeball and Kiss the Goat.
FFA is an extracurricular student organization that prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.
The organization’s website says that FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover skills through experience. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding the growing population.
“My favorite part of being in FFA is all the people and learning new experiences,” FFA member Paige Schreiber said. “A lot of us are different people but we really can be best friends.”
“Also just being able to meet new people and basically they are like your family,” FFA member Karley Kirsch said.
