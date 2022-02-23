Breckenridge celebrates School Board Appreciation Week

The week of Feb. 21-25 celebrates the often overlooked voices behind a district’s decision making and success: the school board.
The Minnesota School Boards Association set this week as Minnesota School Board Recognition Week to highlight the role and importance of a school board in the functioning of society, Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand said.
“Strong schools help build strong communities, and the Breckenridge School Board devotes countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Strand said. “School board members make the difficult decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect.”
Breckenridge School Board members include Chairman Brett Johnson, Vice Chair Steve Arnhalt, Clerk Shawn Roberts, Treasurer Justin Neppl, Director Clayton Ernst, Director Marc Hasbargen and Director Ty Mikkelson. The school board members hold their elected positions for four-year terms, and several of the members have been serving the school board for over a decade.
The school board has many duties, but above all, the board members are there to support student achievement. That means creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be, establishing standards for student learning, measuring progress toward achieving district goals, being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and
reporting results, fostering a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach, forming partnerships with the community and understanding the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement, Strand said.
“Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, school board members’ work is a year-round commitment,” Strand said.
Brett Johnson
Johnson has served on the school board for 14 years and has been through four superintendent hires, a switch from core curriculum to project-based learning and building upgrades.
“I think we’ve got a good team. We complement each other’s strengths,” Johnson said.
One of Johnson’s biggest points of pride is the board’s focus on student interests and the administrative staff he and the board have hired.
Steve Arnhalt
Arnhalt was elected to the school board in 2009. He is proud the school board has been able to keep Breckenridge open through the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, although he is eager for the day they can begin focusing solely on student learning again.
“The reason that you’re on the school board is for the kids, so my favorite part is likely the successes that the kids have had, how they grow. You see from start to finish how the kids develop and mature and turn into adults,” Arnhalt said. “There’s satisfaction in knowing that some of the decisions you make can have positive impacts on these kids. Kids are our future, so that’s the most rewarding thing.”
Shawn Roberts
Roberts is the newest school board member, having been elected in 2021. Born and raised in Breckenridge, Roberts said she most enjoys the collaborative nature of meetings and working with her fellow members.
“The last year or so has been a challenge, obviously with COVID and everything else, and I have been very proud of the way the school, the teachers and the staff have handled the last year and kept their spirits up and kept the interest of the kids at the forefront of everything,” she said.
Justin Neppl
Over the last 11 years Neppl has been seated on the board, he is most proud of the learning innovations he has seen brought to Breckenridge. Project-based learning was a novel and exciting development to student learning, and a stark change from the core curriculum model of most public schools.
“It was basically teachers and administration coming forth with their ideas and us entertaining how to better educate or make classrooms more comfortable for teaching purposes. We really didn’t do anything as board members, but we allowed things to happen,” Neppl said. “Giving back is probably my favorite part. It’s something that is challenging and sometimes doesn’t always fit the best in my schedule, but we can contribute and hopefully add value to the families and the kids in the community.”
Clayton Ernst
Ernst has served on the board for seven years. Recently, he said it’s been pretty quiet, at least compared to last year, when the school board was working to pass a bond referendum and build a new school. The most challenging part of Ernst’s role is trying to determine the best path forward for building updates and keeping a balanced budget in mind.
“My favorite part is just being involved. Trying to make a difference in the right ways and doing the right things,” Ernst said.
Marc Hasbargen
Hasbargen has been a school board member for 11 years, first elected in 2011. He enjoys seeing the school board’s plans implemented and being witness to the improvements they can provide. One of his proudest moments was passing the 1-1 initiative, which ensured all students were given a laptop or iPad.
“Getting the 1-1 initiative done was one of my goals when I first got on the board. Getting every kid a device of some form — we accomplished that thanks to the taxpayers’ vote,” Hasbargen said.
Ty Mikkelson
Mikkelson is in his second term on the school board, having first been elected in 2017. He said he is most excited by the problem-solving aspect of the role. One of the largest issues of any school board’s time has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Mikkelson said he is proud of how the district handled the unprecedented crisis, keeping students in school as many days as were safely possible. Everyone from teachers to custodial staff came together to help come up with creative ways to maintain a high-quality education for students.
“There’s always problems, whether it’s COVID or teacher shortages or how we’re going to fix the lights on the football field. Just being able to help being part of that problem-solving process is my favorite part,” Mikkelson said.
