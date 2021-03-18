Breckenridge chooses superintendent candidate

In a unanimous decision, the Breckinridge School Board voted to extend an offer for the district’s superintendent position to candidate Brad Strand.
Strand and the other finalist Daniel Ludvigson each had in-person tours of the school and interviews with the board Wednesday, March 17. After both candidates completed their interviews, the board met to discuss the strengths and areas of growth for both candidates. A final decision was made within a half hour, with all board members in agreement on their preferred candidate.
Negotiations will begin with Strand as soon as possible, board Chair Brett Johnson said.
“The priorities we put in place that we’re trying to fill is a good face of the school to the community,” Johnson said. “There’s the architecture example where they need to be a bridge-builder with the school to the community, the school to parents, staff and students.”
The district has an upcoming referendum agreement in the fall and Johnson said they are looking for someone to bring energy to the project.
During his final interview, Strand emphasized his optimism and passion for education. He has an approachable personality, he is comfortable, polished and appears to be a good listener, according to comments made by the tour committee after showing Strand around the buildings and community.
Board members Marc Hasbargen and Steve Arnhalt said they appreciated Strand’s ability to be a leader, but also his ability to step back and listen.
“He walks the walk and he talks the talk,” Hasbargen said. “... He’s going to be out there and talking to people, and not afraid to listen and take it all in.”
Arnhalt said communication is paramount for a position like a superintendent. One of the interview questions asked the candidates about their preferred method of conflict resolution. Strand led his answer with “listening.”
“When I think of (good) communication, I think of someone that can impress someone, impress ideas upon someone, but I think Mr. Strand also has the capability of being an excellent listener,” Arnhalt said. “You can see he’s a coach in how he wants to rally his troops and teams, and that’s fantastic, but I also see someone who’s a good listener.”
The board members briefly considered a third option: hiring an interim superintendent while they opened the search again. They decided the option would result in a “wasted year” since they wouldn’t get the same dedication and investment from an interim superintendent as they would from someone they hired on like Strand.
Board member Shawn Roberts said she would like to see more of Strand’s genuine personality and unique ideas moving forward, since those are aspects the community will look for in a leader. It was difficult to see that at times through his interviews, Roberts said.
An area of concern the board members highlighted in Strand was his limited experience, particularly with financial matters.
But the areas where Strand may need assistance, the district is already strong in, board member Justin Neppl said. The board determined Strand could lean on the wealth of experience and knowledge of Business Manager Neil Kusler.
“To me, he seems like a person I could follow. He seems like a leader,” Arnhalt said.
