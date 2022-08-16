Purchase Access

The Breckenridge City Council approved project quotes totaling over $50,000 this week. The city will also vacate a portion of land on South Eighth Street for surrounding residents and businesses to assume ownership and retain responsibility for upkeep.

The Monday, Aug. 15 meeting began with open discussion, of which there was none, but Mayor Russ Wilson welcomed County Commissioner Eric Klindt, as he was in attendance for the seven-minute meeting. Notably, Wilson let Klindt know the record for a city council meeting was two minutes and 15 seconds.



