The Breckenridge City Council approved project quotes totaling over $50,000 this week. The city will also vacate a portion of land on South Eighth Street for surrounding residents and businesses to assume ownership and retain responsibility for upkeep.
The Monday, Aug. 15 meeting began with open discussion, of which there was none, but Mayor Russ Wilson welcomed County Commissioner Eric Klindt, as he was in attendance for the seven-minute meeting. Notably, Wilson let Klindt know the record for a city council meeting was two minutes and 15 seconds.
Next, the consent agenda was unanimously accepted in which the council approved a $12,822 quote from Town & Country Heating to install a new heating and cooling system at the northside fire hall. The motion also approved a $1,983 quote from ByteSpeed computer systems for the new records technician position. These projects were paid for by the Capital Outlay Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act Fund, respectively.
A last-minute addition to the consent agenda that was approved in the Public Utilities Commission will see the city covering half the cost for street repairs. The total price, an estimated $36,300, will be covered by a 50-50 cost share between the city and public utilities. The quote from Buck’s Paving indicates that this project will include grading an area, compacting the base with a roller, installing asphalt locks, tack coating driveways and compacting asphalt.
This approval also included a bingo license for the Breckenridge Volleyball Boosters, who will hold bingo at the Wilkin County Fair and a lease agreement between the city and Red River Rentals, LLC, to utilize city property near the Pope Street boat landing.
Shortly after, the council approved a resolution to vacate land that was not being used, even though the city was paying to mow the grass. Due to a petition from all surrounding property owners and a recommendation from the Planning Commission, this was unanimously adopted.
Finally, Wilson used the section for his comments to appoint Steve Mortensen to the Planning Commission.
Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5, the meeting will be held the day after. The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
