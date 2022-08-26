Breckenridge City Council alum vies for seat

It was 2003 when Evie Fox, Breckenridge City Council candidate, told the Daily News it’s important to look forward to what the city will look like 20 years from now. Who knew that 20 years later there would be a possibility of Fox sitting on the council again?
The eight-year council member decided against re-election at the time and her seat was filled in 2004. That doesn’t mean she stopped being involved. Over the years, Fox has spent time on the Southern Valley Health Watch and the Breckenridge Planning Commission.
She’s seeking a seat on the council again because she feels like more people should care about the position. She knew she had previous experience and also that not enough applicants had filed for the position before the deadline. She hopes to foster a healthy and friendly community.
Fox filed for election on the final day allowed, Aug. 16. Before that, only one person, incumbent Beth Meyer, had filed for one of the three available seats. Now she will find her name along with Meyer’s, incumbent James Jawaski and Brooks Klinnert.
“I’m currently on the planning commission and we talk about the things going on in Breckenridge,” Fox explained. “There needs to be somebody on the council.”
If elected, Fox doesn’t plan to change much, elaborating that the current council members have done a good job and she would like to continue that.
“People will come to you when you’re there and tell you what they want,” Fox said. “You’re not on the council for yourself, you’re there for other people so they can be represented.”
Fox will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbents Beth Meyer and James Jawaski and new candidate Brooks Klinnert.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.