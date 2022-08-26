Breckenridge City Council alum vies for seat

Evie Fox

 Submitted

It was 2003 when Evie Fox, Breckenridge City Council candidate, told the Daily News it’s important to look forward to what the city will look like 20 years from now. Who knew that 20 years later there would be a possibility of Fox sitting on the council again?

The eight-year council member decided against re-election at the time and her seat was filled in 2004. That doesn’t mean she stopped being involved. Over the years, Fox has spent time on the Southern Valley Health Watch and the Breckenridge Planning Commission.



