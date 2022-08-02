Purchase Access

The Breckenridge City Council meeting didn’t set any records for longevity Monday, Aug. 1. The nearly seven-minute meeting saw the council, minus an absent Reed Johnson, unanimously approve all consent agenda items and bills and claims within the first few minutes.

On the consent agenda was a motion to approve raffle permits for the Touchdown Club or Breckenridge Football Booster Club. The council also approved raffle permits and gambling exempt permits for St. Mary’s Church.



