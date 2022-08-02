The Breckenridge City Council meeting didn’t set any records for longevity Monday, Aug. 1. The nearly seven-minute meeting saw the council, minus an absent Reed Johnson, unanimously approve all consent agenda items and bills and claims within the first few minutes.
On the consent agenda was a motion to approve raffle permits for the Touchdown Club or Breckenridge Football Booster Club. The council also approved raffle permits and gambling exempt permits for St. Mary’s Church.
The raffle at St Mary’s is set to be held Sept. 1 through Oct. 30, to raise funds for the church, according to their application paperwork. Nancy Grotluschen has been designated as the gaming manager for this raffle.
The consent agenda also approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for the Breckenridge Fire Relief Association. A date is not listed on the application, but the association plans to use the permit at the beer garden building in Welles Memorial Park, which is owned by the city. The association has also retained a $1 million liquor liability insurance plan from Scottsdale Insurance Company.
After the expedient approval of all agenda items, Mayor Russ Wilson made his comments. He announced the National Night Out scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in OxCart Trail Park. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard informed the board about the event and this year's attendance from responding agencies across the river. Wahpeton Police Department officers and Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies were scheduled to be in attendance this year.
Karlgaard also extended his most humble thanks to Breckenridge Public Utilities, which has made National Night Out possible, and to all the donors that completely funded the event.
The mayor also brought up inviting the two Wilkin County Sheriff candidates to the city council meeting. Council member Beth Meyer has been coordinating this with both Sheriff Tony Harris and Officer Josh Nack.
Other members of the council seemed to enjoy this idea and begun to plan which meeting they would be at. No official action was taken in this matter.
Finally, before the meeting ended, Mayor Wilson thanked all in attendance who had sent him condolences for a family member’s death. Choked up, he said it’s been a wild time and he was grateful for everyone emailing and calling him.
The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. in Breckenridge City Hall.
