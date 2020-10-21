Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council has three open seats this upcoming election, and five city residents, including one incumbent, are competing for the positions.
Council members are elected for a four-year term. Current council members James Jawaski, Rick Busko and Jason Butts, who were elected in 2018, will be up for re-election in 2022. Only one of the remaining three current council members, Reed Johnson, has chosen to run again.
On the ballot are newcomers Christine ‘Chris’ Vedder, Derek Grahn and Hope Karlgaard, incumbent Reed Johnson and previous council member Scott Wermerskirchen.
Reed Johnson
Johnson, who was first elected to city council in 2016, said he has enjoyed his four years on council and feels like he is doing a good service for the community. Johnson taught government, history, social studies, civics, psychology and geography at Campbell-Tintah Public Schools for 34 years, and as a teacher, he preached the importance of civic involvement.
“I always talked about how you need to be active and all that, so four years ago I thought, ‘Well, I guess it’s time to be active.’ So I did, and now I’d like to continue doing it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said aside from having been a government teacher, his last four years serving on the council has prepared him to serve again. He also sits on the Breckenridge Port Authority committee where he said they formulated the idea for a new apartment complex in the town. He has also been working with new businesses to encourage them to settle in Breckenridge.
He said this time around, he hopes to see more business growth. Over the last couple years, the city has gained businesses, but they’ve also lost some, Johnson said. Something like an industrial business would benefit the town, but attracting businesses is never easy, especially amid a pandemic, he said.
Scott Wermerskirchen
Wermerskirchen was on city council from 2014 to 2018 and is running again this year. He said he enjoyed the experience and wants the opportunity to sit on the council again.
Wermerskirchen has been a Breckenridge resident for nearly 30 years and during that time, he has been a leader in multiple areas. He has served on several committees, like finance and port authority, and on school boards. On port authority, Wermerskirchen said they built two houses and worked closely with local businesses. During his term, the city also finalized the new water treatment plant and built the new city hall.
Wermerskirchen said he hopes the city can continue to move forward with business opportunities and work with Wahepton. He said he expects there to be some challenging financial times ahead for the city and Wermerskirchen wants to be back in a position to help work through them.
Wermerskirchen works as a salesman at Minn-Kota Communication in Wahpeton, where he manages inventory and purchasing. He also taught highschool science at Breckenridge High School for 24 years.
Christine ‘Chris’ Vedder
Vedder said she is running for city council because she finally has the time to give back to the community that has done so much for her and her family. She has lived in Breckenridge on and off for 40 years, and in that time, has become part of the small, intimate community.
She said the residents of Breckenridge are some of the best people she has ever met, and knowing that city council would help her be able to serve her community was enough motivation to run. She has business experience as the owner of Oak Street Barbers in Breckenridge, but what she considers to be her best qualifications are her common sense and honesty. Vedder said those qualities can take you further than anything else in life.
“I can’t think of a better way to service your community,” Vedder said. “It’s not always a job somebody wants to do. If I can do something back for the community, maybe this is it.”
While she doesn’t know yet if there are any changes she would like to see as a council member, she said she is open to looking at everything once she is elected. What she does know is that Breckenridge is a small town with good, old fashioned values, and she hopes to maintain that image.
Derek Grahn
Grahn has been in the Breckenridge community for nearly five years teaching business and technology at Breckenridge High School. He sees a lot of potential for growth in the town, and wants to see the community become stronger through bringing in new businesses, hosting social activities –– following the COVID-19 crisis –– and focusing on affordable housing.
Grahn is the co-owner of three local businesses, and is involved in the school community as a DECA advisor and basketball coach. He has his masters degree in business and believes his background will be useful for bringing new businesses to the area. A few years ago, Grahn served as youth program director for the city of Breckenridge, so keeping people active and outside is important to him.
“I firmly believe that there’s a lot of potential for the town,” Grahn said.
Grahn said he plans to update and upkeep the city parks to inspire more community activity. He also wants to see more opportunities for bringing the town together, some of which could include partnerships with Wahpeton.
Hope Karlgaard
Karlgaard said there are many reasons she is running for city council, but her primary inspiration was to be a voice for the community. With children of her own, Karlgaard said it’s important to keep strong families in the area and have options for family activities in the community. For instance, Karlgaard said it hurt the community when the theater shutdown.
Having lived here for nearly 14 years, Karlgaard wanted to become more active in the city workings. She is the owner of Intuitive Touch Massage, and she is involved in local organizations. Karlgaard considers herself to be an approachable and friendly person and said she is ready to engage and listen to the wants and needs of Breckenridge residents.
“I’m just an ordinary citizen like everyone else, but I have a lot of compassion and concern for my family and for my community. Being a part of something to help organize and make something better? I’m all in,” Karlgaard said.
As far as what changes she would like to see in the community, Karlgaard said there will always be room for improvement, but being actively involved is crucial to finding those areas to improve.
