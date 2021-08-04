Breckenridge City Council considers safety training options

Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl, Breckenridge Fire Marshall Rob Jirak and Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard shared thoughts about starting safety training programs for area businesses with Breckenridge City Council at a Monday, Aug. 2 meeting.
Jirak, who attended a Tri State Safety Association meeting, was asked if the fire department could conduct fire extinguisher training for area businesses. Karlgaard, certified as an active shooter trainer, had been approached by an area business who asked if he had any tips in the event of an active shooter incident.
The city departments would not conduct the training for free, and Jirak said the program could be self-sustaining and be at no additional cost to the city.
City Attorney David LaBerge, of Flaherty & Hood, joined the meeting over the phone to discuss potential legal hazards of the city being liable for safety training.
“When we’re talking about liability, we’re concerned about two potential things,” LaBerge said. “One, is somebody getting injured during the training? I don’t think that’s a huge risk. The bigger liability comes from the city being the one who conducts the training and then there is an emergency or fire sometime in the future here and there’s some sort of claim from one of these businesses or by an employee of the business that the city’s training was inadequate.”
LaBerge said a large part of the potential legal hazard comes from the fact that the training would be provided to private businesses.
City Council member Scott Wermerskirchen brought up the idea of the fire department or police department holding a public training or informative session where anyone in the community could come join, not just private businesses. LaBerge said that would ease some liability issues but could still present an issue to the city if an individual were to make a claim that the training was insufficient.
Karlgaard said after thinking about it more, he was uncomfortable conducting training under a city department due to liability issues.
“If something bad happens, everyone wants something to blame. And that’s my fear, as far as my end of this. The last thing to be worried about is how many lawsuits are going to come against me if a nasty situation happens in Breckenridge,” Karlgaard said.
The city council voted unanimously to table the resolution until they had more information on whether training would even be possible under insurance requirements, and more information on the legal risks of it.
While Jirak said he thinks training is important in preventing dangerous fires, they want to ensure it is done right from a legal standpoint.
“In a fiscal year, from June to June, in fire departments nationwide, there were 80,000 fires, and out of those 80,000, 85 percent of them could not be controlled because the human factor did not know what to do,” Jirak said.
The city council will revisit the motion once more information is gathered. Their next meeting is Monday, Aug. 16.
