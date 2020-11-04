Breckenridge City Council projected winners include newcomer

Incumbent Reed Johnson, former council member Scott Wermerskirchen and newcomer Christine Vedder are the projected winners of the three open Breckenridge City Council seats, according to Wilkin County’s preliminary results from the Nov. 3 election.
Results from the Nov. 3 races will become final on Nov. 12. Ballots may still be counted until Nov. 10. Currently, Wilkin County has 264 outstanding absentee and mail ballots. Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump expects most of the outstanding ballots to be received by Friday, Nov. 6, since they will have needed to be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Incumbent Johnson, who received 25.88 percent of the votes as of Nov. 4, congratulated Wermerskirchen and Vedder, and said he is excited to continue serving on city council.
“I’d like to thank all the voters for their trust in me,” he said following his win on Tuesday evening. “[I] hope to continue what we’re doing, and get more business and more housing.”
Wermerskirchen, who served on city council from 2014 to 2018, received 26.05 percent of the votes, the most votes out of all five candidates, as of Nov. 4.
Wermerskirchen said he is looking forward to serving the residents of Breckenridge once again, and thanked them for participating in voting for all electoral offices this year. Wermerskirchen said he expects this term to present some difficulties, particularly financial issues.
“I feel like there’s going to be some challenging times, and I'm looking forward to the challenge,” he said following his projected win.
Vedder, a newcomer to city politics, said she is humbled the people of Breckenridge have put their faith in her and she cannot wait to serve the city that has given her so much. Vedder received 18.49 percent of the votes, edging out candidate Hope Karlgaard by 76 votes as of Nov. 4.
“I love the people of this town and the fact they have put their faith in me is very humbling. The whole experience has been awesome,” Vedder said. “I’m a big talker, but I can be a really good listener. Most of the time if we have a problem, the people know what’s wrong and sometimes it takes someone in the right position to help them.”
While the city council projected wins are not expected to change over the next week, the school board race remains close, with candidates Erin Johnson and incumbent Steven Arnhalt only eight votes apart as of Nov. 4. Since 22 precincts vote for the Breckenridge School District School Board and there are still 264 ballots outstanding, the final results are subject to change.
As of press time on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the projected winners for the school board race are Shawn Krause Roberts, with 1,380 votes; incumbent Brett Johnson, with 1,369 votes; incumbent Ty Mikkelson, with 1,340 votes; and Arnhalt with 1,300 votes.
Johnson said his projected reelection means ‘back to business as usual.” He said the school board has their work cut out for them in the next few years between planning for a new building amid the pandemic and working to renew the levy. He said as it is projected as of Nov. 4, he thinks they will have a good board.
“Thank you for the people that think of me as effective on the school board,” he said in an interview following his projected win.
Updated preliminary results are expected on Friday, Nov. 6, and will be followed by the Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.